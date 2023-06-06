Toddler shot and injured in South L.A.; police search for 2 men

The shooting occurred Monday evening in South Los Angeles. (KTLA-TV)

Police are searching for two men suspected of shooting a 1-year-old girl in South Los Angeles on Monday evening.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of an assault at 6 p.m. in the area of 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard.

Officers at the scene found an injured toddler who had been shot in the foot about 20 minutes earlier.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not provide information on her condition.

Witnesses reported seeing two men who appeared to be in their 20s fleeing the area in a Kia sedan. The two were seen holding handguns, authorities said.

Police had no details on what led to the shooting. LAPD detectives remained at the scene hours after the shooting to conduct an investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.