Toddler shot inside home by outside bullets in Durkeeville neighborhood, JSO says

A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot inside a home on Mt. Herman Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:05 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 2-year-old boy was shot inside a home by a bullet from gunfire outside. He was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Detectives with JSO’s Robbery, Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units are processing evidence and searching for surveillance video. As of now, detectives have no suspect information and are working to determine if the home was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

Read: Clay County police investigating shooting at the Middleburg Christmas Parade

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.