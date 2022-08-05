Toddler shot in Las Cruces possibly involved in road rage incident, police say
LAS CRUCES - A 3-year-old girl is being transported to an El Paso hospital after being shot in Las Cruces Friday afternoon.
The girl was first taken to MountainView Regional Medical Center, a source told the Sun-News. Crime scene tape surrounded a black Ford pickup truck parked outside the hospital's emergency room on Friday.
Details about the incident were scarce, but City of Las Cruces spokesperson Dan Trujillo said in a social media post that police believe the girl may have been shot in a road rage incident.
Trujillo said the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near the corner of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive.
This is a developing story.
