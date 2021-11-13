Toddler shot while playing in southwestern Louisville, police say

A toddler was shot in the chest Friday evening while playing, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Police were dispatched to an apartment building on Brooklawn Drive, near Pleasure Ridge Park. The department did not share which block or what time the incident happened.

However, the child, who is thought to be two or three years old, was sent to the hospital at about 8:30 p.m., said LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

He is still recovering, and the wound is said to be non-life-threatening.

This story will be updated.

