Toddler suffering gunshot wound to the head found outside firehouse in Washington State

A critically wounded toddler was found outside a firehouse in Washington State, triggering an investigation.

The Tukwila Police Department received a series of calls Friday morning in “which a female could be heard screaming on the phone,” according to a press release from law enforcement. She is believed to be from the Allentown area.

Officers were responding to the panicked calls when they discovered a 3-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound to the head at Puget Sound Fire Station 53 in Tukwila. As they arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., police noticed a vehicle fleeing from the station.

A family member had brought the boy from a residence in the 12000 block of 46th Avenue South where police believe he was shot, according to the Seattle Times. That person remained on the scene while firefighters began lifesaving measures.

The family member also traveled with the toddler to Harborview Medical Center, where he remained Saturday afternoon.

“The status of the victim is unknown at this time,” police said.

Police have searched the home where they believe the violence occurred, but did not provide further details. Neither the toddler nor the family member on the scene have been identified.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to email tips@tukwilawa.gov, or call 206-241-2121.