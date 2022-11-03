Toddler’s ‘suspicious death’ leads to murder charge for mom’s boyfriend, NC cops say

A teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 15-month-old son, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department in eastern North Carolina.

The child was identified as Aiden Silver, and an autopsy revealed he “died from internal injuries that are ruled not to be accidental,” police said in a news release.

Aiden’s death was reported around 10 p.m. Oct. 23 at a home in south Rocky Mount, about 60 miles east of Raleigh, officials said.

“Earlier that day, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Nash County EMS responded to the 1100 blk of York St in reference to the child losing and regaining consciousness,” police said. “It was reported the child had fallen.”

A teenager is charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-month-old boy in Rocky Mount, NC, cops say.

The incident was classified “as a suspicious death” while detectives awaited a report from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, police said. That report came the week of Nov. 2.

Isaiah Miller, 19, was “arrested and charged with first degree and murder and felony child abuse,” police said. He is being held without bond at the Nash County Detention Center.

“Miller was in a dating relationship with the child’s mother at the time of the incident,” officials said.

Aiden will be buried Nov. 6 at Enfield Memorial Cemetery.

