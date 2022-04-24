Toddler, teen injured by driver in crosswalk

A toddler and a teenager were struck and injured by a driver while in a crosswalk on Friday afternoon in Edmonds, police said.

At about 3:10 p.m., officers were called to 220th Street Southwest at 80th Avenue West for pedestrians who had been hit by a car.

Police said a family of four was crossing the road in the marked crosswalk when a car going eastbound failed to stop.

A 15-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy both sustained injuries and were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The girl has since been discharged, while the boy is in critical but stable condition in the ICU.

An adult woman and a child in a stroller were not hurt.

Police said a 61-year-old driver from Mountlake Terrace stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP