Toddler tells police where to find fugitive in home: ‘It’s good to be honest’

A toddler aided Kentucky officers in search of a fugitive with several outstanding warrants for her arrest, local police have said.

Officers from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, aided by the Williamsburg Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, were at a home in Williamsburg searching for Tina Hicks, 45.

“No adult family member was willing to report whether or not the fugitive was inside the house,” the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook.

The department added that “a very brave and honest toddler stood up, put his hands on his hips” and told the officers that “it is good to be honest… we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!”

That’s where Ms Hicks was found. She was later served with two outstanding Whitley Circuit Indictment Warrants for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

“She was also served with 4 other outstanding district court warrants,” the department said.

The Sheriff’s Office added “for clarification” that “the child involved was visiting family. He was healthy, intelligent, and in no way appeared to be abused. He was just at the wrong place [at the] wrong time. If deputies thought he was a potential victim of repercussions, it would have been dealt with”.