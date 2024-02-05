Toddler twins who died after being found on Florida interstate identified: reports

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities have identified the 3-year-old twins who died after being found unresponsive in a parked car along a Miami interstate on Friday, as well as their mother, who jumped off an overpass when authorities arrived, according to reports.

The fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, were identified as Milendhet and Milendhere G. Napoleon-Cadet, NBC affiliate WTVJ said.

According to WTVJ, the twins’ deaths are being investigated, but the manner and cause of death will be determined by an autopsy report conducted by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

When police arrived at the scene along Interstate 95, they saw a woman, officially identified as the twins’ mother, Shirlene Napoleon Alcime, jump off the ramp. WTVJ said the 42-year-old fell from a “considerable height” and is currently hospitalized with critical injuries.

Family members told WTVJ they’re “devastated and shocked” about this incident. The twins’ father also said he “doesn’t know why this happened and that the children did not have any health conditions.”

