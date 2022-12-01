Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said.

Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.

The district attorney’s office told McClatchy News that information for Walker’s lawyer was not immediately available.

Walker was driving with his 3-year-old son and girlfriend in Costa Mesa when his truck was struck and damaged by another truck on Nov. 24, the district attorney’s office said.

The driver of the other truck, Lucas Rivera-Velasco, 30, and his five passengers were on their way home from a restaurant at the time of the crash, the release said.

After the crash, Walker got out of his truck at a red light and walked toward “the driver’s window, but the driver drove away,” the release said.

Walker then re-entered his truck and followed Rivera-Velasco, the district attorney’s office said.

After Rivera-Velasco pulled over, Walked is accused of getting out of his truck, approaching the victim’s truck and firing multiple times into the vehicle before driving away, prosecutors said.

Rivera-Velasco died and all five passengers, ranging from 18 to 38 years old, were hurt, the district attorney’s office said.

Walker turned himself in the next day, according to a news release from the Costa Mesa Police Department.

“This senseless act of violence instantly devastated so many lives, including a 3-year-old child who had to witness a frightening amount of violence committed by his own father,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the release. “It is unconscionable to think that a traffic collision could result in the death of a man and the attempted murder of five people. Life is too precious to waste over something as trivial as a traffic collision.”

Story continues

Walker is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 14, the district attorney’s office said.

Costa Mesa is about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

14-year-old dies from injuries weeks after Dallas road rage shooting

Merced police arrest driver accused of shooting at vehicle during road rage incident

9-year-old boy in backseat shot in face during road rage clash, Washington cops say