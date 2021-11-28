Toddler, who went missing after father's pick up truck wound up in a river, found dead

The body of a 2-year-old Indiana girl who has been missing since last week was found Sunday, local sheriffs announced.

The toddler, Emma Sweet, was found by the Bartholomew County Water Rescue and Recovery Team, 3 miles downstream from where her father, Jeremy Sweet, had been found alive by duck hunters on Friday. He had been found in a pickup truck submerged in the White River and was sent to Columbus Regional Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff Office said the pair were last seen on Wednesday at noon and reported missing a day later. Her father is being held on a 72-hour hold without bond while the investigation into Emma's death continues, according to the latest update.

Emma Sweet, 2, was last seen with her father on Wed., Nov. 24.

The Bartholomew County coroner's office is working to identify a cause of the toddler's death and the sheriff's office said it is investigating how she ended up there.

The disappearance of Sweet and her father last Thursday sparked a widespread search for them involving 14 agencies.

In the Facebook statement, county Sheriff Matt Myers praised the work of the agencies in bringing Sweet's body home to her family.

"I have never in my 30 years in law enforcement seen such cooperation and teamwork in an investigation,” Myers said. “I had no doubt that the men and women searching for Emma would find her.”

“I pray the Lord to comfort them during this difficult time."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Missing Indiana toddler found dead in river 3 miles from dad's truck