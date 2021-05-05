Toddlers among five dead in machete attack on nursery school in Brazil

Namita Singh
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Photo released by Brazilian newspaper Imprensa do Povo showing people and local authorities at the surroundings of the Aquarela Daycare School&lt;/p&gt; (Impresa do Povo/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo released by Brazilian newspaper Imprensa do Povo showing people and local authorities at the surroundings of the Aquarela Daycare School

(Impresa do Povo/AFP via Getty Images)

An 18-year old knife-wielding attacker killed three children and two workers at a nursery school in southern Brazil on Tuesday.

The attacker then turned the weapon on to himself gashing his own neck, abdomen and torso and is currently in a critical condition in the hospital, reported AFP.

While the exact age of children was not released, according to BBC News, the three deceased toddlers were all aged under two.

A fourth child was said to be injured in the attack. The motive of the assailant is unknown at the moment.

The incident took place in the small town of Saudades, in Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil, at around 10 am local time. The police said that it received several calls from the neighbours informing them about a man with a machete attacking staff and children in the nursery.

“When firefighters arrived at the daycare center, they saw an extremely brutal scene. There were already children dead, an employee also,” emergency worker Leonardo Ecco was quoted as saying by the AFP.

Aline Biazebetti, who was near the nursery at the time of the attack, told the news agency she heard people crying for help..

“I went outside and saw my colleagues calling for help: ‘Please, call the police, an armed guy came in and is killing the children’,” she said. “I managed to call the police. They came out with an injured child, so my father got the car and we took him to the hospital.”

Describing the incident as a “horror scene”, municipal education secretary Gisela Hermann told Reuters news agency that a female teacher and an educational assistant were among the dead.

Santa Catarina state Governor Carlos Moises called the attack “devastating news” on his official Twitter profile. “My solidarity with families, the school community and all residents of this welcoming city.”

Additional reporting from the wires

Read More

Manchester United co-owner refuses to apologise to fans as he ignores reporter

Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

QAnon conspiracy theorists are having a field day with Bill and Melinda Gates divorce

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX launch - live: Starship SN15 lift-off scrubbed despite road and airspace closures

    SpaceX has once again scrubbed the latest major flight test of its Starship rocket. The next-generation spacecraft was set to launch from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Tuesday, but cancelled it for reasons unknown. Starship SN15’s high-altitude flight test follows four previous attempts that all ended in massive explosions.

  • Commentary: Two L.A. museums hold art looted during an African massacre a century ago

    LACMA and UCLA's Fowler Museum ponder repatriation of so-called Benin bronzes stolen during an 1897 slaughter by British colonists.

  • Family of woman shot by cop during Capitol riot says it was murder

    They plan to sue Capitol Police for wrongful death. Ashli Babbitt was seen on video trying to climb through a broken window inside the Capitol when she was shot.

  • Authorities seeking the return of 'looted' sculpture from Kim Kardashian

    American authorities are seeking to return to Italy an allegedly trafficked ancient Roman statue that was destined for the home of Kim Kardashian. Prosecutors in the US are applying for the forfeiture of the marble statue, a Roman copy of a Greek original which was seized five years ago in the Port of Los Angeles. Italian cultural heritage officials believe the sculpture, which dates to the first or second century AD, was looted from Italy and illegally exported. They want it returned to Italy, according to a complaint for forfeiture that was filed in court in Los Angeles last week. The lawsuit, filed on April 30 in the District Court of Central California’s Western Division, says the US government is seeking the forfeiture of the “illegally imported” sculpture, which consists of the lower half of a human figure. There is no suggestion that Ms Kardashian knew of the suspect provenance of the ancient artwork. She is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit although the filing does say that her interests may be “adversely affected by these proceedings.” Documents refer to her being “also known as Kimberly Noel Kardashian West.” Her representatives have so far declined to comment on the case, according to NBC News.

  • Italy jury deliberates fate of 2 Americans in police slaying

    A jury in Rome on Wednesday began deliberating the fates of two young American men who are charged with killing an Italian police officer near the hotel where they were staying while on summer vacation in 2019. Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, were indicted on charges of homicide, attempted extortion, assault, resisting a public official and carrying an attack-style knife without just cause. Judge Marina Finiti indicated the verdicts could come later Wednesday or on Thursday.

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • Sony discontinues its last DSLRs

    After helping make mirrorless dominant in the interchangeable lens camera world, Sony has quietly stopped selling its A-mount DSLR cameras.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • Dax Shepard started keeping drug tests at home after his recent relapse so Kristen Bell can test him whenever she feels 'nervous'

    The "Good Place" actress said that Shepard told her, "If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I'll do it, no questions asked."

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Alan Cochrane: The SNP may need to work with Alex Salmond's Alba to keep a pro-independence majority

    Nicola Sturgeon may have to go to Alex Salmond and his new political party Alba to hold onto a pro-independence government after this week's election says the former Scottish editor of the Telegraph, Alan Cochrane. Barring a major upset, it looks as though the Scottish National Party will emerge as the biggest party in the Scottish Parliament after Thursday's election. But what is at stake is whether they get the 65 seats they need to have an overall majority. Speaking on Chopper's Politics, which you can listen to on the player above, Mr Cochrane explained that he thought that the polls were missing potential votes for Alex Salmond's new Alba party. "The polls are suggesting he's not going to do at all well, but I suspect, as do many of the psephologists, that the polls are missing his votes. I think he'll get a couple of seats, I think he'll certainly be elected in the North East which is his old stamping ground." "I was talking to some strategists yesterday and he's more popular in the North East of Scotland than say Nicola Sturgeon with nationalists. So he'll get a seat there, and if he gets two or three others he could be in a position to influence the overall nationalist independence majority in the parliament." That would see Alba and Alex Salmond in talks with the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon about giving a majority to the independence cause, leading to the pair having to work together again. Together they led the campaign for Scotland to become independent from the UK, with Mr Salmond then head of the SNP and Ms Sturgeon his deputy. They then spectacularly fell out in 2018 after Ms Sturgeon refused to intervene in a Scottish Government probe into sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond. They further soured when he publicly accused the First Minister of lying to Parliament over her handling of the claims against him. On how the option of the pair joining forces again would go down, Alan Cochrane says "Nicola will absolutely hate that. She will hate having to deal with Alex, because they have been at daggers drawn now for years." Listen to Christopher Hope's full interview with Alan Cochrane, on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with author Kevin Meagher and electoral expert Martin Baxter, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • Australia faces criticism over India travel ban

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday defended the country's decision to ban all travellers from India, even its own citizens."Its my responsibility to do everything I can to prevent a third wave in this country. So I make no apologies for that. And I thank, particularly the Indian community here in Australia and overseas, for their patience and their understanding."Morrison pointed to the dramatic spike in positive cases from India recorded in Australia's quarantine hotels since March.But his decision to ban all travellers from India until May 15, due to the surge in cases there has been slammed by politicians, the Indian diaspora and even cricketers. Offenders will be prosecuted and penalised, but he added it'd be "highly unlikely" they face maximum penalties for breaking border rules, a fine and five years in jail.The Australian Human Rights Commission urged lawmakers to immediately review the restrictions.#DictatorScott was trending on Twitter on Monday and Nationals senator Matthew Canavan tweeted, "We should be helping Aussies in India return, not jailing them. Let's fix our quarantine system rather than leave our fellow Australians stranded."Australia, which has largely contained its health crisis, closed its borders to non-citizens in March last year.Roughly a quarter of the 35,000 Australians stranded overseas are in India.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”

  • Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

    Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother.

  • Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic replaces Tim Duncan as NBA’s biggest crybaby | Opinion

    “Doncic has replaced Dirk Nowitzki as the face of the Dallas Mavericks, and Tim Duncan as the crybaby face of the NBA,” Mac Engel writes.

  • Melinda Gates bought a $1.2 million cottage in Seattle 3 weeks before she and Bill Gates filed for divorce

    Melinda Gates bought the four-bedroom home in Seattle in early April, just weeks before the divorce was announced.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride