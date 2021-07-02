Toddler's body found in Chattahoochee River

Jul. 2—CUMBERLAND — Cobb firefighters were beginning to film a safety video on the Chattahoochee River Thursday morning when they made a grisly discovery: the body of a toddler, floating in the water.

Cobb police are now investigating, though they have yet to identify the child or to decide whether to treat the case as a homicide.

Investigators believe the toddler was in the water for "a day or two," according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department, "and it is likely the child may be missing from a location north of Cobb County."

Cobb Fire Department personnel happened upon the body around 10:30 a.m. Thursday as they were beginning training and filming a water safety video at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Palisades Unit, near Cumberland.

"They were out there doing some training, and the remains of a child came up on them while they were there and they recovered the body," Fire Department spokesperson Nick Danz said.

Because the toddler seems to have been in the water at least one day, the child had likely gone into the water far upstream, Delk said after a news conference beside the Paces Mill Boat Ramp at the National Recreation Area.

No missing persons reports have been filed in Cobb for people between one and three years old — the toddler's suspected age — and Cobb police will check whether such reports have been filed with jurisdictions upriver, Delk said.

The child's body has been taken to the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office, which will attempt to determine the cause of death and more.

"Homicide, by definition, is a death caused by another person," Delk said. "Pending a cause of death, this can only be called a death investigation."

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the toddler's identity to contact them with possible leads at 770-499-4111 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.