An 18-month-old girl died after she was pulled from a residential pool on Sunday, according to Glendale Police Department said Monday.

This is the third child drowning in the Valley in February after a 3-year-old boy drowned in Peoria and a 5-month-old was found unresponsive in a bathtub in Phoenix.

Glendale police said officers responded to a call of a child drowning just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at a residence near West Crest Lane.

Glendale Fire Department was the first to arrive at the location and conducted life-saving measures on the child, according to police. The child was taken to a hospital where she later died, they said.

Police said the child was a visitor at the home where she drowned and that the pool area was fenced. An investigation is underway to determine who was watching the child and how she made her way to the pool, they added.

Follow the water safety ABCs

Peoria police offered the following water safety tips for parents with children:

A: Adult Supervision - Assign a designated person to watch the children in the water

B: Barriers - Enclose your pool with a self-closing, self-locking fence

C: Class - Everyone in the family should take swimming lessons and learn CPR

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Toddler's death in Glendale marks 3rd child drowning in February