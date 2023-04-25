Toddlers in driveway run over by pickup truck pulling in, Oklahoma cops say. One died

Two toddlers were in an Oklahoma home’s driveway when a 63-year-old man driving a pickup truck pulled in, authorities said.

Both girls — ages 1 and 2 — were run over by the truck at about 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

State troopers and other first responders responded to the home, about 2 miles south of Cleora in Delaware County, authorities said. The girls, both from Afton, were rushed to a hospital with injuries.

The 1-year-old child was pronounced dead with head injuries, authorities said. The 2-year-old girl is in critical condition with internal injuries.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing. Authorities have not said if the driver, a man from Afton, had any relation to the children.

Afton is about 10 miles north of Cleora in the northeast corner of Oklahoma.

3-year-old fatally struck by mom’s car during preschool drop off, SC officials say

4-year-old riding scooter in driveway hit and killed by mail truck, Louisiana cops say

Dad moving truck and trailer fatally hits toddler he couldn’t see, Maine police say