Toddler's hilarious reaction to first sip of cranberry juice is accurate originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A toddler tasting cranberry juice for the first time is getting tons of love on .

At first, Elynn, 18 months, wasn't quite sure what to make of the drink as her adorable reaction was caught on video.

(MORE: This 2-year-old shoots baskets behind his head without breaking eye contact with his mom)

Mom Maya Lee filmed and tweeted the footage last month. It was viewed 1.9 million times.

VIDEO: Toddler's 1st taste of cranberry juice is getting love from millions on Twitter (ABCNews.com) More

"I could barely get the laugh out ... it's like she was actually in shock about how bitter it was," Lee of Greenbelt, Maryland, told "Good Morning America." "It took her a couple of seconds to register that, which I thought was hilarious."

(MORE:4-year-old hilariously calls out passenger for poor airplane etiquette)

Lee said she thought Elynn would enjoy the tartness of the cranberry juice. Mom was mistaken, but at least it made her smile.