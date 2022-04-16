Toddlers hospitalized after eating goldfish crackers laced with THC

A daycare owner in Virginia has been arrested after three toddlers under her supervision snacked on goldfish crackers laced with THC.

The children — who were all 1 year in age, though not related — were rushed to Stafford Hospital Center on March 2, after their parents “observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes,” the Stafford Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Friday. Doctors at the medical center administered drugs tests and quickly determined each child had been exposed to THC, the psychoactive compound that triggers the “high” feeling associated with cannabis.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities linked all tree toddlers to a Stafford daycare run by 60-year-old Rebecca Swanner. A search of her licensed facility turned up goldfish crackers, some still on highchairs where the children eat.

Testing confirmed the presence of THC in the snack, police said.

Swanner turned herself into authorities on Thursday. She has been charged with 3 counts of cruelty and injury to children and has since been released on bond.

Swanner also voluntarily surrendered her daycare license after Child Protective Services became involved in the case.