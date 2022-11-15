Toddlers killed, pregnant mom hurt in DUI crash on way home from church, KY cops say

A woman has been charged with murder following a crash that killed two toddlers and injured their pregnant mother, according to Kentucky police and news reports.

Angela Chapman, 42, was “under the influence of drugs” when she drove her minivan into oncoming traffic on Sunday, Nov. 14, in West Point, about 30 miles southwest of Louisville, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department.

A mother who was 28 weeks pregnant was driving her two toddlers home from church when her vehicle was struck by Chapman’s minivan, Sheriff John Ward told WLKY. The children, ages 1 and 2, had been buckled into their car seats but died at the scene of the crash, WLKY reported.

The mother, according to WDRB, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

The family involved in the crash have not been publicly identified, but Ward said they are from the Louisville area. The sheriff said in an interview with The News Enterprise the incident was “very sad and unnecessary.”

“Just very emotional,” Ward told WDRB. “You think this, I mean a young family just traveling up the road, had been to church right before Thanksgiving, thinking about the holidays, probably looking ahead to Christmas.”

Chapman drove with “extreme indifference to human life,” according to an arrest citation.

She was charged with murder, first-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, court records show.

She remains in the Hardin County Detention Center as of Tuesday, Nov. 15.

