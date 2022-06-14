Toddlers missing for 40 minutes die after being found in pond, Michigan cops say

A 2-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy died on Monday, June 13, after they were found unresponsive in a pond, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers say they were called to a neighborhood in Hayes Township on Monday afternoon for a report the two toddlers were missing.

Just after 5 p.m., around 40 minutes after the children had been reported missing, troopers found the boy and girl “face down in a pond at a residence across the street,” state police said.

Both children were unresponsive and paramedics began life-saving measures. The 2-year-old boy from Elmira was pronounced dead at the scene and the 2-year-old girl from Gaylord died later, according to state police.

Foul play is not suspected. The names of the children have not been publicly disclosed.

Hayes Township is in northern Michigan about 185 miles northwest of Detroit.

