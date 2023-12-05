Toddler's skull fracture leads to 5-year sentence for Richmond man

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a conviction stemming from a child's skull fracture.

Kelly Deion Sims Jr., 31, had pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

A plea agreement had reduced the charge against him from a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

Sims — sentenced last week by Wayne Circuit Court Judge April Drake — was charged in connection with injuries suffered by a one-year-old boy in March 2022.

The child was found to have a fractured skull and a brain bleed after his parents took him to Reid Hospital. Richmond police said he had apparently suffered the injuries while in the care of Sims, who was the boyfriend of the child's mother.

According to an affidavit, Sims at first told a police investigator the toddler had fallen onto a treadmill, which resulted in the boy striking his head on the floor.

On the day Sims was scheduled to take a voice stress test, however, he told a different story.

The Richmond man said when he carried the boy into a kitchen to get him a bottle, the child squirmed in his arms and then fell to the floor, striking his head.

"Kelly said (the child) cried and he picked him up and noticed the back of (the toddler's) head was squishy," an officer wrote,

The Richmond man maintained he did not think the child was seriously injured, however, adding he did not tell the boy's mother about the incident because he did not want her to think he was a "bad babysitter."

Sims refused to take the voice stress test, the officer reported. Two other men in the home at the time of the incident said they did not see the child dropped onto the floor.

Sims received credit for 406 days already spent in the Wayne County jail.

Court records reflect no prior felony convictions for the Richmond man.

