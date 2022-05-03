‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey Dead at 16

Dia Gill
·1 min read
Macy Posey Gatterman’s Facebook
Macy Posey Gatterman’s Facebook

At just 16, former Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died, according to a Facebook post from her mom, Macy Posey Gatterman. “I don’t have words or any thoughts,” she wrote. “A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.” Posey has been big in the pageant circuit ever starring on the TLC reality series between 2009 and 2013, and as recently as February she competed as Miss Washington Teen USA. Gatterman didn’t share a cause of death, but some online reports claim Posey was in a car accident in Las Vegas.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories