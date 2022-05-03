‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey Dead At 16

“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey has died at the age of 16.

Posey’s mom confirmed the tragic news Monday on Facebook.

She became a popular GIF after appearing on the long-running TLC reality series about child beauty pageants alongside her mom, who trained her to be a contortionist.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts,” Marcy Posey Gatterman, Posey’s mother, wrote on the social media site alongside a photo of her daughter.

“A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” she added.

Posey’s cause of death has yet to be released.

Less than two weeks ago, the reality star celebrated her 16th birthday on Instagram.

Just a few days later, she shared what would be her final photo on Instagram as she posed on a staircase with the caption: “None of your concern.”

“Toddlers & Tiaras” aired from 2009 to 2013 and followed the lives of families as they prepared their children to compete in beauty pageants.

Posey continued her pageant activities after her time on the show. She recently competed in the Miss Washington Teen USA pageant in February.

