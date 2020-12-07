Todos Medical Announces Commercial Launch of Proprietary 3CL Protease Inhibitor Dietary Supplement Tollovid™ at The Alchemist’s Kitchen

Todos Medical Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF),an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the commercial launch of its proprietary 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement Tollovid™ at The Alchemist’s Kitchen in SoHo district in Manhattan, New York. Tollovid, a mix of botanical extracts, is being targeted to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses. Tollovid’s mechanism of action is to inhibit the activity of the 3CL protease, a key protease required for the intracellular replication of coronaviruses. Tollovid was granted a Certificate of Free Sale by the US Food & Drug Administration in August 2020, allowing its commercial sale anywhere in the United States.

Todos recently announced positive in vitro data from its joint venture partner NLC Pharma demonstrating Tollovid’s potency in inhibiting the 3CL protease, as well as significant positive feedback from over 1,000 clients in Israel who have purchased Tollovid for use against circulating coronaviruses.

Mr. Lou Sagar, CEO of The Alchemist’s Kitchen, said while commenting on the commercial launch of Tollovid, “We have spent the last several months looking for new products that could assist our customers in boosting healthy immune function in the face of circulating coronaviruses. We believe that Tollovid certainly has a very attractive profile that, in combination with standard immune boosting dietary supplements such as vitamin C and vitamin D, may add a layer of protection in the event an individual has been recently exposed or is suffering from an actively circulating coronavirus. We must carefully follow the science as it relates to circulating coronaviruses, and we feel comfortable that Tollovid may be helpful for our community as we head into what some public health officials have described as the worst public health crisis in our nation’s history.”

For further information on commercial availability of Tollovid, please contact The Alchemist’s Kitchen at (518) 625-3477 or email herbalist@thealchemistskitchen.com .

For information related to Todos Medical’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, please visit www.todoscovid19.com

For testing and PPE inquiries, please email sales@todosmedical.com.

About Tollovid™

Tollovid is an orally administered proprietary blend of plant extracts that includes a powerful 3CL protease inhibitor that helps support and maintain healthy immune function.

About The Alchemist’s Kitchen

The Alchemist's Kitchen is a plant-based wellness brand dedicated to the education of consumers to the potential benefits of botanical medicines and herbal remedies. It develops and markets proprietary formulations via retail and online channels of distribution. The Alchemist’s Kitchen flagship storefront is located at 119 Crosby St, New York, NY 10003. The Company’s website is www.thealchemistskitchen.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.
Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Additionally, Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Todos has formed strategic partnerships with Integrated Health LLC, MOTOPARA Foundationto deploy mobile COVID-19 testing in the United States.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Investor Contact:
Kim Sutton Golodetz
LHA Investor Relations
Senior Vice President
(212) 838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

Todos Corporate Contact:
Priyanka Misra
Todos Medical
(917) 983-4229 ext. 103
priyanka@todosmedical.com


Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Report: Biden picks Rochelle Walensky to lead CDC

    President-elect Joe Biden has picked Rochelle Walensky to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two people with knowledge of the matter told Politico on Sunday.Walensky is the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. The CDC is now being led by Dr. Robert Redfield, who became director in March 2018.As director of the CDC, Walensky will have a major role in helping Biden and his administration navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has been calling for a nationwide mask mandate, and said he will ask Americans to wear a mask during his first 100 days in office. On Friday, the CDC recommended, for the first time during the months-long pandemic, that people always wear a mask when they are not at home.More stories from theweek.com As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Jon Ossoff tweets emoji of a chicken after Perdue won't participate in debate

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • Coal mine accident in China kills 18

    Eighteen people died after being trapped in a mine in the Chinese city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in a little over two months.

  • Six supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric killed in shootout

    Six supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shootout on Monday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating coronavirus protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

  • Jon Ossoff tweets emoji of a chicken after Perdue won't participate in debate

    Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff stood alone on the debate stage Sunday night in Atlanta after his Republican challenger, Sen. David Perdue, declined to participate.Prior to the event, Ossoff tweeted a chicken emoji and said Perdue's "handlers won't let him debate because he could incriminate himself on the Cardlytics emails, the submarine stock trades, or the Regions Bank deal — that alone is disqualifying."Earlier this year, Perdue sold more than $1 million worth of stocks in Cardlytics, a financial company. In 2010, Perdue joined the board of Cardlytics, resigning when he was elected to the Senate in 2014 but still able to hold a stake in the company when it went public in 2018, The New York Times reports. During Sunday night's non-debate, Perdue was represented by an empty podium. Ossoff called Perdue "a coward" for not attending the event, and said he was "so arrogant that he's not with us here today to answer questions." He blasted Perdue for not doing more to pass a coronavirus economic relief bill in the Senate, and said Perdue feels "entitled to your vote. Your senator is refusing to answer questions and debate his opponent, because he believes he shouldn't have to; he believes the Senate seat belongs to him. The Senate seat belongs to the people."In the November election, neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, triggering a runoff on Jan. 5. More stories from theweek.com As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Georgia's GOP Gov. Kemp again rejects Trump's demand to overturn Biden's win, says it would be illegal

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over university protest

    Hong Kong authorities arrested eight people Monday in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The arrests were made in relation to a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online. "We only arrested those who were shouting slogans, displaying flags that involved some national security concerns,” Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of police of Hong Kong's National Security Department, said at a news conference.

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • Biden picks Becerra as health secretary as he builds team to battle COVID-19

    President-elect Joe Biden will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services as soon as Monday, a source familiar with the decision said, as he builds up his team to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The choice of Becerra, 62, a Latino former congressman, comes as Biden faces more pressure to add diversity to his cabinet appointments, including complaints from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus about the number of Latinos. Becerra will lead the health agency as officials struggle to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus, including record infections and a daily death toll that has exceeded 2,000 in recent days, and to prepare for a mammoth effort to vaccinate Americans against the virus.

  • Shadow home secretary won't rule out Labour abstention on any Brexit deal

    Labour front benchers are still refusing to say whether they will back any Government Brexit deal despite a union boss urging them to vote for one. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, refused to say which way the party would go if Boris Johnson secured a trade deal with the EU and put it to a Commons vote. He would not rule out abstaining, despite saying that "we absolutely need to get a deal". "We all know what the consequences of no deal would be for the country, both in terms of jobs and livelihoods all across the United Kingdom but also in terms of that security partnership that we need to access the databases, the operation of international warrants, that allow us to keep our people safe," Mr Thomas-Symonds told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "So absolutely first of all we need to get a deal and that's the strong message. In terms of our position on any deal, clearly we need to see what has been agreed." Asked whether Labour abstaining was still on the table, he said: "When you get any particular vote that you get before Parliament there are options that there always are, that is absolutely the case. But what I'm saying is that the responsible thing is that first of all we need to get a deal, then consider what has been agreed but then to consider what is actually going to be put before Parliament."

  • Violence erupts during Paris protest against Macron's security law

    Scores of hooded anarchists launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop fronts, torched cars and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against police violence and a draft security law. One group of anarchists ransacked the branch office of a bank, throwing piles of paperwork onto a fire outside. It marked the second consecutive of weekend of unrest in Paris, provoked by recent episodes of police brutality and President Emmanuel Macron's security plans, which the demonstrators say would restrict civil liberties.

  • Protesters against tunnel close UK's prehistoric Stonehenge

    The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after dozens of protesters staged a trespass against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday. English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances" and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • Mali coup figure named head of transition council

    One of the army officers behind an August coup in Mali was named on Saturday to lead a new transitional legislative body, a spokesman for the authorities said. The appointment boosts the number of military figures in key roles, something that has dismayed some political factions. After the ouster of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Aug. 18, hopes of a civilian-led transition were dashed by the appointment of the junta's leader as vice president, while retired colonel Bah Ndaw became president.

  • Chinese court tells Dutch collector to return Buddha statue

    A Chinese court has ordered a Dutch art collector to hand over a Buddha statue in the latest twist in a 3-year-old legal battle with villagers who say it was stolen from a temple. Residents of Yangchun, a village in the southeastern province of Fujian, say the statue is a 1,000-year-old relic that holds the mummified remains of a monk and disappeared in 1995. The collector says he bought the object in Hong Kong in 1996 but denied it was the stolen statue.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.