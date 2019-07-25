TOD'S S.p.A. (BIT:TOD): What Does The Future Look Like?

In December 2018, TOD'S S.p.A. (BIT:TOD) announced its earnings update. Overall, the consensus outlook from analysts appear highly confident, as earnings are expected to increase by more than twofold next year, compared with the historical 5-year average growth rate of -14%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €47m, we can expect this to reach €106m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for TOD'S in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from TOD'S in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 18 analysts covering TOD is skewed towards the negative sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To understand the overall trajectory of TOD's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of €47m and the final forecast of €53m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for TOD’s earnings is -1.5%. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from earnings, we see that the profits is predicted to rise over time, resulting in an EPS of €1.61 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.42 EPS today. Earnings decline appears to be a result of cost outpacing top line growth of 2.6% over the next few years. But by the end of 2022, analysts are expecting slower cost growth, resulting in a margin expansion, from the recent 5.0% to 5.2%.

Next Steps:

