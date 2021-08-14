Todt faces civil case while awaiting murder trial

Aug. 13—Anthony Todt, charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and children and awaiting trial in the Osceola County, Fla., jail, also is facing civil legal action.

Todt, who grew up in Montville and later lived in Colchester, was charged in January 2020 with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty in the deaths of his wife, Megan Todt, 42, and children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, as well as the family dog, Breezy. He was arrested at the home his family rented in Celebration, Fla., on Jan. 13, 2020, and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said he confessed to the killings. The trial is set for Sept. 27 in Osceola County.

The Todts also owned a condominium in Celebration. In June, the Celebration Residential Owners Association filed a suit to foreclose a lien for assessments against Todt and the Georgetown at Celebration Condominium Association. The suit asks that the court allow the sale of Todt's condo to satisfy the homeowners association lien.

The association claims that Todt owes about $3,000 in assessments, interest, late fees, collection costs and attorney fees. That number will continue to climb with interest and additional legal fees. The association is asking that the court compel Todt or the condo association to pay what is owed to it.

The condo association has been suing Todt and the estate of Megan Todt for foreclosure since June 2020, as well, claiming an overdue balance of more than $8,000. The condo association filed a motion for default against Todt in June "for failure to file any paper as required by law."

William McKinley, the lawyer for Megan Todt's estate, filed a motion to withdraw as counsel for the matter in July. A hearing on the motion to withdraw took place on Thursday; the motion was granted. Megan Todt's estate was given 30 days to find new representation.

The federal government also alleges Todt committed health care fraud for years with flagrant disregard for regulations governing claims to Connecticut Medicaid and private insurance companies. Federal agents arrived at the Todts' home in Celebration on Jan. 13, 2020, to arrest him on a warrant stemming from the fraud investigation. That's when they found the decomposing bodies of his family, wrapped in blankets, in a second-floor bedroom.

The warrant affidavit sheds light on Todt's private life and extensive financial troubles. Public records show that the family and their businesses owed almost $100,000 in unpaid loans and were being evicted from their home at the time of Todt's arrest.

s.spinella@theday.com