Todt murder trial date pushed back to November

Sep. 21—The trial of Anthony Todt, the Colchester physical therapist accused of killing his wife and children nearly two years ago, has been pushed back to November.

Todt faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty in the deaths of his wife, Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and the family dog, Breezy.

A judge in Osceola County, Fla., on Monday granted a request to move the start date for Todt's trial from Sept. 27 to Nov. 1 and canceled a hearing in Todt's case that had been scheduled for Monday.

The court was set to hear a motion that Todt's lawyers filed in August, asking for two statements that he made to investigators to be thrown out. The hearing was continued to Oct. 20.

Judge Keith Carsten granted the continuance because the state was not sufficiently prepared for the trial, and Todt's lawyers didn't object to the continuance, according to court records.

Assistant State's Attorney Danielle Pinnell provided Todt and his attorneys with an updated witness list Monday, which court records indicate is "a list of names and addresses of all persons known to the prosecutor to have information that may be relevant to any offense charged or any defense thereto." The list was not immediately available.

At the pretrial hearing on Oct. 20, the court will confirm the jury selection start date, according to the court clerk's office at the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Osceola County.

Todt's lawyers are asking the court to prohibit prosecutors from showing photos of the family's dead bodies and from mentioning Todt's alleged health care fraud prior to the deaths. According to court records, the state and the defense will coordinate hearing times for the motions.

