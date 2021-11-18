Todt murder trial rescheduled for January 2022

Nov. 18—Nearly two years to the day after he was arrested, Anthony Todt will face a jury in the murders of his family.

The trial will begin on Jan. 24, 2022, in the Osceola County Ninth Judicial Circuit Court District in Kissimmee, Fla.

Todt, formerly a physical therapist in Colchester, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty in the deaths of his wife, Megan, their children, Alek, Tyler and Zoe, and the family dog, Breezy, at their home in Celebration, Fla., in January 2020.

Judge Keith Carsten, who has been presiding over the case, set the new date during a case management conference on Wednesday. Lawyers from both sides will meet with the judge on Dec. 20 to make sure everyone is ready for the trial.

The trial had been scheduled to begin in September but was delayed after defense attorneys filed a series of motions asking the court to prohibit a variety of evidence, including certain crime scene photos, Todt's first two statements to investigators and information about his alleged health care fraud.

Carsten ruled to admit the crime scene photos, omit the health care fraud investigation and to limit the use of certain parts of Todt's confessions to investigators.