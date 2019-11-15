How the Tofu Is Made: By Incinerating Plastic Shipped From the U.S.

Plumes of toxic black smoke from the chimneys of a commercial tofu kitchen curl across the sky in Tropodo, Indonesia, Nov. 2, 2019. (Ulet Ifansasti/The New York Times)

TROPODO, Indonesia — Black smoke billows from smokestacks towering above the village. The smell of burning plastic fills the air. Patches of black ash cover the ground. It’s another day of making tofu.

More than 30 commercial kitchens in Tropodo, a village on the eastern side of Indonesia’s main island, Java, fuel their tofu production by burning a mix of paper and plastic waste, some of it shipped from the United States after Americans dumped it in their recycling bins.

The backyard kitchens produce much of the area’s tofu, an inexpensive and high-protein food made from soy that is an important part of the local diet. But the smoke and ash produced by the burning plastic has far-reaching and toxic consequences.

Testing of eggs laid by chickens in Tropodo, a village of 5,000 people, found high levels of several hazardous chemicals including dioxin — a pollutant known to cause cancer, birth defects and Parkinson’s disease — according to a report released this week by an alliance of Indonesian and international environmental groups.

The dioxin found in Tropodo is the end product in a chain of malfeasance, carelessness and governmental neglect.

“They start the burning early in the morning and go until evening,” said Karnawi, 84, who lives near seven of the plastic-burning commercial kitchens. “It happens every day, and the smoke is always in the air. For me, it’s difficult to breathe.” Like many Indonesians, Karnawi uses only one name.

An egg laid by one of Karnawi’s chickens had one of the highest levels of dioxin ever recorded in Asia, the report found.

The levels of dioxin found in that egg were second only to eggs collected near Bien Hoa, Vietnam, the former U.S. air base that was a Vietnam War staging area for the defoliant Agent Orange, which contains dioxin. The United States recently began a 10-year, $390 million cleanup at Bien Hoa, which remains heavily contaminated nearly five decades after the war ended.

An adult who eats just one egg like the one taken from Karnawi’s henhouse would exceed the U.S. daily safety threshold by nearly 25-fold and the stricter European Food Safety Authority standard by 70-fold.

Eggs are commonly used for testing contamination because chickens effectively sample the soil as they forage, and toxins accumulate in their eggs.

“These stark findings illustrate the dangers of plastics for human health and should move policymakers to ban plastic waste combustion, address environmental contamination, and rigorously control imports,” said Lee Bell, an adviser to the International Pollutants Elimination Network and a co-author of the report.

The study was conducted by four environmental groups: Ecoton and the Nexus3 Foundation, based in Indonesia; Arnika, based in Prague; and the International Pollutants Elimination Network, or IPEN, a global network dedicated to eliminating toxic pollutants.

The toxins found in Tropodo’s soil begin with Westerners believing they are doing a good thing for the environment — sorting their waste for recycling. Much of that waste is sent abroad, including to Indonesia, where it is combined with local waste for processing.

But rather than being turned into new consumer goods like fleece jackets and sneakers, much of the waste is unusable for recycling and is instead thrown into the furnaces that fuel Tropodo’s tofu boilers.

“This is plastic collected from consumers in the United States and other countries and burned to make tofu in Indonesia,” said Yuyun Ismawati, a co-founder of the Nexus3 Foundation and a study co-author.

The amount of foreign waste coming to Indonesia soared two years ago after China halted trash imports.

In East Java, 11 paper mills operate south of Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city, and import waste paper for recycling.

Some unscrupulous foreign waste handlers dump unwanted plastic on the developing world by including as much as 50% plastic in their supposed paper shipments, Yuyun said. Local companies profit by accepting the shipments.

Much of the plastic is unwanted, low-grade material, and Indonesia has no good way to dispose of it.

After removing the best materials for recycling, most companies send their remaining waste to Bangun, a village known for its trash pickers who hunt for items of value and material worth recycling.