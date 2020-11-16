    Advertisement

    TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH RESULTS

    TOFUTTI BRANDS INC

    Cranford, New Jersey, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQB Symbol: TOFB) today announced its results for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended September 26, 2020.

    Tofutti Brands reported net sales for the thirteen weeks ended September 26, 2020 of $3,152,000 compared to net sales of $3,122,000 for the thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2019. The Company’s gross profit increased to $1,033,000 for the thirteen weeks ended September 26, 2020 from $892,000 for the thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2019, and its gross profit percentage increased to 33% for the thirteen weeks ending September 26, 2020 compared to 29% for the thirteen weeks ending September 28, 2019.

    The Company had net income of $220,000, or $0.04 per share (basic and diluted), for the thirteen weeks ended September 26, 2020, compared to a net loss of $40,000, or $(0.01) per share (basic and diluted), for the thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2019.

    Net sales for the thirty-nine week period ended September 26, 2020 were $9,621,000 compared to net sales of $9,766,000 for the thirty-nine week period ended September 28, 2019, a decrease of $145,000. The Company’s gross profit for the thirty-nine week period ending September 26, 2020 was $3,044,000 compared to $2,735,000 for the thirty-nine week period ending September 28, 2019. The Company’s gross profit percentage was 32% for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 26, 2020 compared to 28% for the thirty-nine week period ended September 28, 2019.

    The Company had net income of $410,000, or $0.08 per share (basic and diluted), for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 26, 2020 compared to a net loss of $79,000, or $(0.02) per share (basic and diluted), for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2019.

    As of September 26, 2020, the Company had approximately $1,399,000 in cash and cash equivalents and its working capital was approximately $4,511,000, compared with approximately $514,000 in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $4,482,000 at December 28, 2019.

    Small Business Administration Loan (SBA Loan) On May 4, 2020, the Company was granted a loan of $165,000 pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”). A portion of the loan may be forgiven under provisions under the CARES Act based on payments for payroll, rent and utilities during the period subsequent to obtaining the loan.

    Mr. David Mintz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, “We have been fortunate to maintain our operations despite the continuing impact of COVID-19. During the most recent fiscal period we were able to increase our sales and to record net income of $220,000 compared to a net loss during the comparable period in 2019. We are indebted to our employees whose contributions have allowed us to achieve these improved results and meet customer demand,” concluded Mr. Mintz.

    About Tofutti Brands Inc. Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than 35 milk-free foods including cheese products, frozen desserts and prepared frozen dishes. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than 15 countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti's product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty bars. Tofutti also sells a prepared food entrée, Mintz's Blintzes®, made with Tofutti's milk-free cheeses such as Better Than Cream Cheese® and Sour Supreme®. For more information, visit www.tofutti.com.

    Forward-Looking Statements. Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

    Company Contact:

    Steve Kass

     

    Chief Financial Officer

     

    (908) 272-2400

     

    (908) 272-9492 (Fax)

    TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
    Condensed Statements of Operations
    (in thousands, except per share figures)

     

     

    Thirteen
    weeks ended
    September 26, 2020

     

     

    Thirteen
    weeks ended
    September 28, 2019

     

     

    Thirty-nine
    weeks ended
    September 26, 2020

     

     

    Thirty-nine
    weeks ended
    September 28, 2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net sales

     

    $

    3,152

     

     

    $

    3,122

     

     

    $

    9,621

     

     

    $

    9,766

     

    Cost of sales

     

     

    2,119

     

     

     

    2,230

     

     

     

    6,577

     

     

     

    7,031

     

    Gross profit

     

     

    1,033

     

     

     

    892

     

     

     

    3,044

     

     

     

    2,735

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses:

     

     

    782

     

     

     

    926

     

     

     

    2,514

     

     

     

    2,789

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Income (loss) from operations

     

     

    251

     

     

     

    (34

    )

     

     

    530

     

     

     

    (54

    )

    Interest expense

     

     

    6

     

     

     

    6

     

     

     

    19

     

     

     

    19

     

    Income (loss) before income tax

     

     

    245

     

     

     

    (40

    )

     

     

    511

     

     

     

    (73

    )

    Income tax expense

     

     

    25

     

     

     

     

     

     

    101

     

     

     

    6

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income (loss)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    $

    220

     

     

    $

    (40

    )

     

    $

    410

     

     

    $

    (79

    )

    Diluted

     

    $

    225

     

     

    $

    (40

    )

     

    $

    425

     

     

    $

    (79

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average common
    shares outstanding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

     

    5,154

     

     

     

    5,154

     

     

     

    5,154

     

     

     

    5,154

     

    Diluted

     

     

    5,436

     

     

     

    5,154

     

     

     

    5,436

     

     

     

    5,154

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Earnings (loss) per common share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    $

    0.04

     

     

    $

    (0.01

    )

     

    $

    0.08

     

     

    $

    (0.02

    )

    Diluted

     

    $

    0.04

     

     

    $

    (0.01

    )

     

    $

    0.08

     

     

    $

    (0.02

    )

    TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
    Condensed Balance Sheets
    (in thousands, except share and per share figures)

     

     

    September 26,
    2020
    (unaudited)

     

     

    December 28,
    2019

     

    Assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current assets:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    1,399

     

     

    $

    514

     

    Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful
    accounts and sales promotions of $442 and $407,
    respectively

     

     

    1,634

     

     

     

    1,819

     

    Inventories

     

     

    2,036

     

     

     

    1,929

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    75

     

     

     

    120

     

    Total current assets

     

     

    5,144

     

     

     

    4,382

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Deferred tax assets

     

     

    144

     

     

     

    217

     

    Fixed assets (net of accumulated depreciation of $13 and $5, respectively)

     

     

    137

     

     

     

    145

     

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

     

     

    177

     

     

     

    252

     

    Other assets

     

     

    35

     

     

     

    30

     

    Total assets

     

    $

    5,637

     

     

    $

    5,026

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current liabilities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

     

    $

    336

     

     

    $

    167

     

    Accrued expenses

     

     

    326

     

     

     

    375

     

    Total current liabilities

     

     

    662

     

     

     

    542

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Convertible note payable-long term-related party

     

     

    500

     

     

     

    500

     

    SBA note payable-long term

     

     

    165

     

     

     

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

     

    72

     

     

     

    156

     

    Total liabilities

     

     

    1,399

     

     

     

    1,198

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share;
    authorized 100,000 shares, none issued

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Common stock - par value $.01 per share;
    authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and
    outstanding 5,153,706 shares at September 26, 2020
    and December 28, 2019

     

     

    52

     

     

     

    52

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

     

    207

     

     

     

    207

     

    Retained earnings

     

     

    3,979

     

     

     

    3,569

     

    Total stockholders’ equity

     

     

    4,238

     

     

     

    3,828

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

     

    $

    5,637

     

     

    $

    5,026

     




