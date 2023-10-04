Together We Heel takes steps to raise domestic violence awareness

Oct. 4—Chickasha's Intervention Crisis Advocacy Network (ICAN!) along with the Grady County Sheriff's Department, University of Science and Arts students and many others took a step towards raising awareness of domestic violence.

The 2023 Together We Heel Walk began at the appropriately high-heeled Leg Lamp on 1st St. and Chickasha Ave. The crowd of men and women, many in high heels, walked through the Oklahoma Food Truck Championships and the Rock Island Arts Festival on Sept. 30.

The walk ended after a half mile where attendees gathered around a stage for awards and to commemorate victims of domestic violence. Several residents shared their stories of friends and loved ones who were killed by a partner or those who escaped at great sacrifice. The names of victims were read aloud followed by a moment of silence.

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Award was posthumously awarded to the life and service of Lewis Roller.

This year, the Grady County Coordinated Community Response Team presented a $14,029 check to ICAN!, which is the amount raised during the Together We Heel fundraiser.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse reported findings about domestic violence in the state of Oklahoma. Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for women killed in single victims, single-offender incidents, according to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

Domestic abuse encompasses more than physical abuse, according to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse. Other forms include controlling, coercive, threatening or degrading behavior, to include sexual violence, mental and emotional abuse, economic abuse, sexual abuse and sexual coercion and digital abuse.

Anyone who needs help or knows someone who needs help is encouraged to call the ICAN! Crisis Line in Grady County at (405) 222-1818 or the Oklahoma Safe Line at 1-800-522-SAFE (7233) or 911 if they are in immediate danger. Survivors are also encouraged to utilize Oklahoma's Mental Health Hotline at 988, which is available by phone call or text.