'Together at last': Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola mix it up with official canned cocktail

Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola announced Monday they plan to start selling a ready-to-drink Jack and Coke canned cocktail.

The classic bar cocktail, a combo of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and Coke, is slated to roll out in premixed cans in late 2022 and will first be offered in Mexico.

“This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable,” Lawson Whiting, CEO and President of Brown-Forman Corporation, an American-owned spirit and wine company, announced in a statement obtained by USA TODAY.

The soda giant and Brown-Forman said the drink will contain 5% alcohol.

“We keep consumers at the center of everything we do in expanding our portfolio,” Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey said. “We are consumer-focused and offering more choices, including in rapidly expanding flavored alcohol beverages.”

The move drew praise and excitement across social media Monday.

"Why not? They already have Coke with coffee so it's really no surprise to see Coke with Jack Daniels. Pepsi needs to catch up," Twitter user Jason Eyler posted with a laughing and crying face emoji.

"Is there really a zero sugar?? (Doing my happy dance!!!)" Stacy Addler posted on Facebook.

The companies join a portfolio of flavored alcohol beverages that uses company brands, including Lemon-Dou, now available in Japan, China, and the Philippines; Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, available in more than 20 markets; Schweppes Pre-Mixed Cocktails, available in Brazil; and the new Simply Spiked Lemonade and Fresca Mixed in the United States.

“We are strategically experimenting and learning in alcohol,” said Coca-Cola spokesperson Khalil Younes, who is responsible for leading flavored alcohol beverages. “We are excited about the opportunities, but we also know it will require effort and patience.”

