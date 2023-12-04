Together in life and death, Evansville couple get a fairytale ending to 70-plus-year story

Bob East, 96, holds hands with his wife Emma East, 92, moments before she passed Friday, July 21, 2023. The couple were married 71 years.

EVANSVILLE — Emma East passed gently to the other side, her husband Bob holding her hand and speaking to her until the end. Around the bed, family members murmured words of assurance.

Bob and Emma, 96 and 92 respectively, seemingly always had been that way — by each other's side. The couple were just six weeks shy of their 72nd anniversary. They didn't want to be apart even if it meant dying together, recalled Cathy Early, one of their five children.

And when Bob passed just four days later in the same house surrounded by the same family members and a few more, they weren't.

Emma died on July 21, Bob on July 25.

"God answered their prayers," Early said. "As sad as it was for the children, it was beautiful, too."

Bob and Emma East met in the bloom of youth, in their early 20s, sometime around 1950. She was an office worker at Finke's Furniture and he was a salesman there. Bob, a U.S. Navy veteran who had served in World War II and the Korean War, would go on to carve out a long and decorated career in furniture sales. He spent more than four decades traveling Indiana and Illinois for home furnishings establishment Tell City Chair Company.

Bob also rose as a civic leader, serving as president of the Evansville Jaycees and the Indiana State Jaycees in the 1960s along with a slew of board memberships and other affiliations. Emma threw herself into managing a large family household. She pursued her love of gardening, sang in the church choir and used the knowledge of women's clothing that she had gained in sales jobs to help other women. Emma was president of Jaycees Wives when Bob was state Jaycees president.

Bob and Emma East near the Ohio River in the early 1950's.

They were a dynamic couple. Cathy Early said her father was a strong leader, her mother the quiet one.

Bob East drew people to himself by the force of his personality and the communication skills he had honed during his sales career, said his longtime friend, Don Apple.

Apple helped Bob organize a Jaycees Old Timers group that he headed at the time of his death. The group still held monthly lunches at Rolling Hills Country Club with speakers. Jaycees had long since ceased being a large and active group in Evansville, but Apple said Bob had purposed to keep the tradition alive.

Yes, Bob had a strong personality, Apple said.

"And it was one that people were willing to follow," he said. "It was Bob's genuine nature of having a desire to make something happen. People just bought into what he had to say."

A steady encroachment

As Bob and Emma lived on into their 70s and 80s and 90s, they took like so many others to scanning obituaries for people they'd known. They found plenty. By the time the Easts passed, Cathy Early recalls, they could count their friends who were still around on one hand.

With those long lives, of course, came nagging health issues.

Emma had breathing problems that laid steady siege to her enjoyment of life. For decades she battled allergies and then asthma severe enough to end her days in the church choir. She had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) even though she'd never smoked, Early said.

Inhalers and breathing treatments became Emma's weapons in a war she'd never wanted. She spent her final years struggling to breathe.

"When you can’t breath, that’s a very frightening feeling," Early said. "Someone said it’s kind of like you’re drowning. And my mom had been going through that for years."

Bob and Emma East at their home April 7, 2021

Bob was always fighting off pneumonia — and winning.

"He used to go the furniture market in Chicago and come home with pneumonia, but he would always beat it," Early said. "He had it quite a few times during his life. But he wasn't 96.

"He just couldn't battle it this last time."

'It was terrifying'

The beginning of the end came in March. Worn out from years of fighting COPD, Emma went into hospice care at home. Bob immediately assumed the role of primary caregiver, although he had invaluable help from hospice aides, family members and a housekeeper who visited weekly. The family took reassurance from the fact that Emma would be cared for.

"We all helped, but he — let’s put it this way: He was the head nurse. If we wanted to help, we kind of had to go by his guidelines," Early said with a chuckle.

It started with a cough.

By mid-July, Bob was coughing in a way that was worrisome. One day about this time, Early said, a hospice nurse informed her that Emma had pneumonia — and the nurse was pretty sure Bob did too. Nobody had to tell Early what that meant for two people in their 90s.

"I remember saying, ‘How can two people who never go out get pneumonia?’" she said. "But we did have people coming in."

Early paused, remembering those first few dark days at Bob and Emma's house on East Sycamore Street. Seventy-one years old herself, she had had both her parents for all her life. Now she could glimpse a day — soon — when both were gone. She and her siblings struggled to process the fast-moving events, but they were clearheaded about one thing.

"I knew we were in trouble," Early said.

Bob took antibiotics he'd gotten from the Veterans Administration, but nearly a week later he didn't seem any better. At his family's insistence, he called his VA nurse to ask for something stronger.

Bob and Emma East in the early 1950’s.

"(The nurse) said, 'What I gave you should have kicked it.’ Early said, ‘You need to get to the ER — now.'"

It wasn't that didn't Bob know he was seriously ill, Early said. He just wasn't ready to admit he was in trouble, too. There was so much to do for Emma. Bob went to the hospital, half fighting it, on Friday, July 14.

Aware as anyone that the end was near, Early came to the hospital to pick up just Bob three days later. Somehow, he had been discharged. She half-wonders if he simply checked himself out, impatient to be by Emma's side.

Early wasn't prepared for the Bob she met.

"He was doing everything in his power not to cough or not to act sick," she said. "Then I heard him cough later on during the day and it was terrifying. I mean, it hurt you to listen to it. I thought, ‘This is not what he’s had before.'"

Bob told Early he wasn't going back to the hospital no matter what. A day later, the situation had deteriorated to the point that he went into home hospice care himself. The family engaged a rotating squad of around-the-clock home health care workers.

'Are you ready to go home?'

The siblings and other relatives who were by this time maintaining a vigil at Bob and Emma's home took stock of the situation. They now had two hospice patients at home, one of them in a compromised lung position and the other 96 years old. And those patients — their beloved parents — did not want to be apart in their final days.

The siblings had help, but managing the home health care setting and their own emotions was as stern a challenge as any of them had ever faced. Some of the siblings would stay at night, others would go home.

Quickly, Bob had to have oxygen, too. He and Emma went from one breathing treatment to the next. Emma underwent as many as six a day. The pair, together nearly their entire lives, fought to be well for each other. Emma hung on as long as she did, Early said, because she didn't want to leave Bob alone.

Bob East receives a kiss from his wife Emma East. The couple were married 71 years.

"They didn't want to leave each other alone," she said. "Dad had already told mom he was ready if she was ready. He asked her, 'Are you ready to go home?' And she said yes."

Two of Early's four siblings could not be present during Emma's final week, owing to work and travel obligations. But they soon would join the others at the home. Grandchildren started arriving from other parts of the country. Others FaceTimed with Emma.

On the late morning of Friday, July 21, Emma quietly slipped away, surrounded by family, Bob by her side.

A wrenching calculation

The next day, a Saturday, eight of Bob's nieces had been scheduled to hold one of their monthly cousins' luncheons. Yes, Bob said, he wanted to see them. It would be a bright spot in his final days.

"It’s one of those beautiful memories you have, because he could talk to them," Early said.

For a fleeting moment, the family even wondered whether Bob might have one more odds-defying recovery in him. But that was short-lived.

"The next day he was back to just really battling," Early said. "But he kind of had a spurt there, and it was a beautiful sight."

The following day — two days before Bob's passing — he was in and out, but he still was able to hold court in his inimitable way.

"He was telling us he wanted this for the funeral, but he was getting confused, too — but he was still able to talk," Early said. "That was what was important."

In these days the siblings balanced Bob's and their determination that he attend Emma's funeral with the growing realization that Bob himself could pass at any moment.

Some of the family members who had come from out of town changed their travel arrangements to stay longer. Some who hadn't been able to get into town did arrive. The home health care workers added to the bustle.

"We weren't going to plan a funeral immediately because Dad wouldn't be able to go," Early said. "We were either going to try to get him well enough where he thought he could make it or..."

But Bob wasn't well enough, and he wasn't going to be. Two days after Emma's passing, the family knew that. In consultation with the funeral home and hospice nurses, they decided they would wait for Bob and then hold a joint funeral.

When the funeral happened on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 12, more than 30 family members from all over the country attended. Far-flung cousins and family who hadn't seen each other in ages renewed their bonds — another blessing, Early said, for which the family is grateful.

Devotion to each other

It may have been emotionally draining for those family members who were with Bob and Emma in those final five or six days — but seven-plus decades into their love story, the couple got the fairytale ending they had wanted.

"We knew that's what they wanted," Cathy Early said. "They kept talking about it. I said I understand, but how do you plan that?"

Such was the Easts' devotion to each other that they didn't want to imagine life — or death — apart, their daughter said.

"My mother's greatest wish would that they would die in bed together," Early said. "I don't think she thought it was really a possibility. But then they both got pneumonia, and you could see them thinking that.

"It was a blessing. People have said, 'I'm so very sorry for your loss, but what a beautiful thing.' I say, 'I know.'"

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Together in life and death — Evansville couple get their fairytale ending