'Get it together': Nikki Haley hits House Republicans for failing to elect a new speaker

WASHINGTON — Presidential hopeful and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said House Republicans “need to get it together” as they struggle to resolve divisions and coalesce behind a new speaker.

The House is in its 12th day without a speaker, and though House Republicans formally nominated House Judiciary chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to the speakership, that might not be mean he'll lead the lower chamber. Jordan currently lacks the near-unanimous support he needs from House Republicans to be elected speaker.

The chaos that has roiled the House, can’t “fix Democrat chaos,” Haley said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“You can’t fix Democrat chaos with Republican chaos. They need to get it together. They need to get in a room and figure out who this is going to be and come out unified,” Haley said. “This is not a good look. This is not good for our country.”

“We saw what happened to Israel when they got distracted. America looks so distracted right now. When America’s distracted, the world is less safe,” Haley added, referencing the intensifying war between Israel and Hamas militants.

Earlier this month, just a handful of GOP lawmakers joined forces with all House Democrats to oust former speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in a first-of-its-kind move that has left the lower chamber frozen and unable to take any legislative action until a new speaker is elected.

That means lawmakers cannot approve additional aid for Israel as the war rages on with Hamas. And lawmakers can't pass the crucial spending bills needed to avoid a government shutdown, as a funding deadline approaches next month.

Jordan has emerged as the most competitive candidate to become speaker, but his struggles to unite GOP lawmakers underscores the deep fractures that run through the House Republican conference, which has been embroiled by discord since they took control of the House in January.

