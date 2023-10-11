Toil and trouble in Ambridge as The Archers has its most surreal week ever

We need to talk about The Archers (Sunday to Friday, Radio 4). There’s something funny going on. And I’m not just talking about the legend of a possible witch that Emma Grundy (Emerald O’Hanrahan) has been trying to sniff out in the woods – we’ll come to that.



I’m always a bit nervous to discuss The Archers, because it was here long before I arrived, and no doubt it will still be here long after I’m gone. At this point, it feels less like a radio series and more like a naturally occurring British phenomenon, like the Cairngorms or the Severn Bore. Whatever I say about it, it will continue to sweep through the radio schedule, shaping the landscape.

But things are weird on The Archers right now. The strangest thing of all has been Lark Rise to Ambridge (Radio 4), which takes some explaining. The Archers has a tradition of staging dramatic interpretations of classic literary texts, with some of the roles played by characters from The Archers, set apart as additional standalone episodes. We’ve had The Canterbury Tales and Blithe Spirit before, and this time, the production was “Lark Rise by Candlelight”, a staged reading of Flora Thompson’s classic story of rural life at the end of the 19th century.



But Thompson’s novels are so close in feel and theme to the dramatic project of The Archers that this has resulted in a surreal, meta rural-drama-within-a-rural-drama situation. Jazzer McCreary (Ryan Kelly) and Tracy Horrobin (Susie Riddell) were two of the key members of the cast involved, and in the episodes of The Archers leading up to the performance, characters were conspicuously heard to be flicking through their copies of the novel in preparation.



When it came to the production itself, which was thoroughly evocative and compelling, dripping with birdsong and historical colour, it was hard to tell where The Archers ended and Lark Rise began. The characters doing the narration pointed out that Lark Rise was probably located not too far from Ambridge, and thus it could serve as a glimpse of what life might have been like in Ambridge 125 years ago, and the similarities with today. For instance, boys are still chasing after girls with unwanted attention: “Only now instead of kissing gates, it’s mobile phones,” as Tracy pointed out.



But one of the reasons that Lark Rise to Candleford is so poignant is that Thompson was writing about her 19th-century childhood community from a period of distance, in the 1930s and 1940s. She was writing about a time that had already vanished; the children in her stories don’t know it, but most of them are doomed either to be killed or widowed in the Great War.

The rural idyll: the BBC's 2011 adaptation of Lark Rise to Candleford - John Rogers/BBC

So what does it mean if we’re being invited to compare Lark Rise then to Ambridge now? Should we consider The Archers a record of a real way of life that’s about to disappear? Recently, it has hardly seemed real at all. Emma’s descent into superstition as a result of studying Macbeth for her GCSE English course has led to her starting to believe some tall tales from Eddie (Trevor Harrison) of a local witch legend, which handily tie into his Hallowe’en trail in the woods. But since when was Emma this gullible? Perhaps a witch really is abroad in Ambridge, and she’s causing personality changes all over the place.



That might explain the final person we need to discuss, the perennially malevolent Rob Titchener (Timothy Watson), who continues his manipulative rampage through the village in his bizarre quest for baptism. He’s apparently suffering from an incurable brain tumour. Or is he? Alan Franks (John Telfer), the vicar, doesn’t know what to believe, especially when Rob keeps popping up, demanding to be baptised asap by Alan and Alan alone.



I didn’t think someone asking to be baptised could ever sound this sinister, but Rob sounds so creepy at the moment that I wouldn’t be surprised if the holy water burst into flames on contact with his skin. And nobody is quite convinced Rob really does have a brain tumour. Usha (Souad Faress), Alan’s wife, even went so far as to tell Rob this, in no uncertain terms, prompting Rob to respond with a few nasty barbs before sweeping off into the undergrowth.



Radio does not allow us to examine Rob’s brain scans for ourselves, so who knows whether or not the tumour is real. But he’s making it impossible to sympathise with him, even if it is. Forget witches; the devilish Rob is the real supernatural presence in Ambridge. But I don’t want him to have an incurable brain tumour, really, only because he’s so gloriously awful, I don’t want them to kill him off just yet. But will he even make it to Bonfire Night now that Usha’s on his case, and there are witches in the woods?

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.