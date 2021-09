Axios

After about six months of training and preparation, the Inspiration4 crew is set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday evening. Why it matters: This first all-civilian flight to orbit will act as a proof of concept for SpaceX and the broader private spaceflight industry, which wants to send many more people to space in the coming years and decades. What to watch: The launch will be a