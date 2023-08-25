Toilet left in mall set off bomb threat and evacuation, cops say. 22-year-old arrested

A 22-year-old was arrested after being accused of making a false bomb threat on a toilet at a California mall, police said.

Glendale police responded at about 8 p.m. Aug. 24 to The Americana at Brand mall after a brightly colored toilet was left there with a note claiming it was a bomb, according to a news release by the city’s police department.

Police evacuated the mall was , and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called in to assess the toilet, officers said.

The toilet was deemed safe about three hours after police arrived, and the “evacuation order was lifted,” police said.

Police found the suspect, a Burbank resident, and arrested him on a charge of making a false bomb threat, the release said.

His bail was set at $15,000, according to jail records.

A spokesperson for Caruso, the company that owns the mall, told KNBC it does “not tolerate criminal activity on our properties.”

“As part of our security protocols, our team immediately contacted the Glendale Police Department who swiftly arrived on site, secured the area and cleared the item,” the spokesperson told the outlet in a statement. “As a result of our significant investment in security measures, we were able to quickly assist the GPD in identifying and locating a suspect who was then arrested.”

Glendale is about 10 miles north of Los Angeles.

Passenger threatens to bomb plane in note to attendant on Seattle-bound flight, FBI says

Security worker threatened to ‘blow all the Democrats up’ at campaign office, feds say

Man makes bogus bomb threat after missing his flight at Pennsylvania airport, cops say