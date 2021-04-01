Toilet paper prices to rise: Maker of Cottonelle, Scott brands plans to increase prices

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
·1 min read

First came the toilet paper shortages.

Now come the price increases.

The maker of the Cottonelle, Scott and Viva brands announced Wednesday that it will hike prices on "a majority of its North America consumer products business," including toilet paper and baby care items.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation blamed rising commodity costs for the increases.

"The percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits," the company said in a news release. "Nearly all of the increases will be effective in late June."

The company's other brands include Kleenex tissues, Kotex hygiene products and Huggies diapers.

The company is facing "significant" inflation on raw materials, lower birth rates and the need to invest in advertising and discounts, CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram said in a recent research note.

IRS: Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients

National Burrito Day 2021: Chipotle to give away free burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin Thursday

In the early going of the pandemic, paper goods disappeared quickly, causing customers to scramble to buy any supplies they could find.

While supplies have recovered in recent months, many stores still have limits on paper goods purchases.

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

At a Florida Target in November, only a few rolls of paper towels were available.
At a Florida Target in November, only a few rolls of paper towels were available.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Toilet paper prices increasing: Cottonelle, Scott brand prices jumping

Recommended Stories

  • Why Kimberly-Clark’s Price Hikes Are an Inflation Red Flag

    The Federal Reserve has repeatedly said rising inflation figures would be transitory, but companies passing along their own climbing costs could suggest more lasting inflationary pressure

  • Kimberly-Clark to raise prices in June — including on toilet paper

    Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) announced Wednesday that it has alerted customers in the U.S. and Canada about coming price hikes on the majority of its North America consumer goods, including baby and child care products, adult care items and Scott bathroom tissue. The price hikes will be in the mid-to-high single digits and will be implemented in June. The increases will be reflected in list prices and are due to commodity cost inflation.

  • The Latest: Wyoming governor sticks with ending mask mandate

    Wyoming’s governor is rejecting a call by President Joe Biden for states to reimpose mask orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesman said Tuesday that Gov. Mark Gordon has no plans to reimpose Wyoming’s statewide mandate, which he lifted March 16. Coronavirus cases nationwide are on the rise, but infections in Wyoming have fallen off sharply since December.

  • Got a COVID vaccine? Here's how to treat the side effects, including pain, swelling and more

    COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects – but there are ways to minimize symptoms. Here's how to treat pain, swelling, fever and more at home.

  • Civil Liberties Group Calls FinCEN Crypto Wallet Rule ‘Unconstitutional’

    The nonprofit said FinCEN's proposed rule "represents a radical extension of ... financial surveillance of innocent Americans."

  • Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Others Blast Georgia Voting Restrictions Bill

    Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines on Wednesday joined a bid by U.S. companies to challenge the state of Georgia's new voting restrictions

  • Ranking the Oscar best picture nominees from the past 5 years

    How does the academy's class of 2020 films stack up with past years? Not too bad, actually. See what tops the list.

  • Bristol dirt race was absurd but ingenious. It’s the innovation NASCAR needs

    NASCAR hosted its first Cup race on a dirt track in more than 50 years on Monday. It was as entertaining as you would have hoped.

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.

  • Seth Rogen clarifies that Emma Watson didn't 'storm off the set' of 'This Is the End'

    Rogen confirmed that Watson didn't feel comfortable with a certain scene but said on Twitter the interview "misrepresents" what really happened.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • New WRAL series focuses on murder of Michael Jordan’s father and troubling legal issues

    “Moment of Truth,” available through Amazon Prime, looks at the killing of James Jordan and the questions surrounding the conviction of Daniel Green.

  • Oscars ceremony adds London venue for UK-based nominees

    Academy Award organisers have told nominees they don't want people to appear by Zoom.

  • All of the 14 celebrities who have been coaches on 'The Voice'

    The show has had 14 full-time celebrity coaches over the years. Here's a timeline of when stars like Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus started and left.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Shipment of COVID Vaccine after Factory Mistake Ruins 15 Million Doses

    Johnson & Johnson has paused shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States while the Food and Drug Administration investigates a factory mixup that ruined roughly 15 million doses of the vaccine. Workers at a Baltimore plant run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, reportedly mixed up the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, according to the New York Times. The mistake will not affect the doses that are being delivered and used nationwide, as those doses were produced in the Netherlands. However, all future shipments of the vaccine — some tens of millions of doses in the next month — were set to come from the Baltimore plant. Nonetheless, federal officials expect to have enough doses to meet President Biden’s goal of securing enough vaccine to immunize every American adult by the end of May as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are delivering vaccines on or ahead of schedule.

  • A 27-year-old woman developed a mysterious cannabis-related syndrome that left her vomiting and caused her to fall asleep while showering

    The patient was diagnosed with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, linked to marijuana use. She tried to soothe the pain by showering and was burned.

  • Ari Emanuel's Endeavor agrees to buy all of Ultimate Fighting Championship

    Endeavor, the talent agency and live events company led by Ari Emanuel, has agreed to acquire 100% of Ultimate Fighting Championship, according to information contained in a Wednesday afternoon IPO filing.Background: Endeavor currently has a 50.1% stake in UFC, based on a 2016 deal done alongside private equity firms Silver Lake and KKR. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Endeavor did not disclose how much it plans to raise in the IPO, beyond a $100 million placeholder figure, but proceeds are expected to help finance the UFC purchase.Endeavor previously planned to go public in 2019, but pulled the plan at the last minute due to weak investor demand.In addition to UFC and the WME and IMG talent agencies, Endeavor owns the Professional Bull Riders and a streaming unit whose customers include the WWE. The organization reports a $625 million net loss on $3.5 billion in revenue for 2020, when entertainment was hampered by the pandemic. It also lost money in 2019 on higher revenue, but it was profitable in 2018.Of note: Endeavor also disclosed in its IPO filing the company plans to add Elon Musk to its board of directors.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • San Diego woman sentenced for nearly $400M Ponzi scheme

    A San Diego businesswoman whose Ponzi scheme bilked hundreds of people out of nearly $400 million was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison. Gina Champion-Cain, 57, received more than the sentence recommended by prosecutors. At the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns noted that some victims were friends she had known for years, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

  • Kemp deputy expresses concerns about Georgia's new voting law: 'There were some things I didn't like'

    Less than one week after Republicans in Georgia passed a controversial new election law, one of the state’s top G.O.P. leaders expressed concern over portions of the bill he believes don’t make sense.