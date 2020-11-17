Toilet paper is selling out again—here's where you can still buy it

Courtney Campbell, Reviewed.com
·2 min read
Yes, toilet paper is still available online
Yes, toilet paper is still available online

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, toilet paper was nearly impossible to find. Stock slowly trickled back in, but with coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country, people are buying the sought-after essential again, making toilet paper increasingly hard to find.

"It's really the matter of the consumer not hoarding, so we're expecting the same [shortages]," said Joe Vernon, Supply Chain Analytics and Transformation Practice Leader at the consulting firm Capgemini. He explains that the paper supply chain is an efficient supply chain, meaning they won't make more than is typically needed.

While hoarding is not recommended, it might be a good idea to grab an extra pack or two in case we see extreme shortages again. While Charmin Ulta Soft is the best toilet paper we've ever tested, you're best getting whatever you can get ahold of right now.

If you're seriously worried about not being able to buy toilet paper, you might want to consider getting a bidet attachment for your toilet, which uses a stream of water to clean your rear end after using the toilet. Our favorite affordable bidet is the Bio Bidet Elite3 and only costs $50, which could be a good alternative to your typical TP in the meantime.

If you're looking to buy toilet paper, however, don't worry—you can still find some and have it shipped directly to your home. Here are the places online where you can buy toilet paper right now. We'll be updating this list as supply comes in and out of stock.

Where to buy toilet paper

Amazon

Walmart

Staples

Office Depot

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Where to buy toilet paper still in stock: Amazon, Walmart, and more

