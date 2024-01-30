Toilets added to controversial confederate flag display in Ohio city

An already controversial display in an Ohio town is causing even more of an uproar due to recent additions.

News Center 7 previously reported that a confederate flag with a “Welcome to Harrison, Ohio” had some residents in disbelief.

“What’s going on with Harrison? What’s Harrison really thinking? Are they trying to push people out of here?” lifelong resident Wayne Johnson told WCPO after he first spotted the sign.

The owner of the property has now added 26 toilets to their display, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Some of the toilets have words like “council”, “clerk” and “mayor” written on them.

A smaller confederate flag, a sign, and a group of toilets sit on the other side of the property too.

Harrison Mayor Ryan Grubbs said because the display is on private property, it falls under the citizen’s right to free speech.

He added in a statement, “The city does not condone any message that the property owner is trying to convey.”

Grubbs said the city is looking into whether the display breaks any zoning codes.

“The flag wasn’t so much shocking, it was the toilets, which I don’t understand the relevancy to it,” Danny Bungo said. “But it’s disgusting.”

WCPO has reached out to the property owner but has not heard back as of Monday night.