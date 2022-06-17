Tokayev says right in front of Putin that he does not recognise the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk republics

Denys Karlovskyi — Friday, 17 June 2022, 20:17

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin that he does not recognise the 'quasi-state formations' in Donbas.

Source: Tokayev's response at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to a question put by Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan about the Russian war against Ukraine

Direct quote from Tokayev: "It has been calculated that if the right of nations to self-determination were actually implemented across the globe, then instead of the 193 states that now make up the UN, there would be more than 500 or 600 states on Earth. Naturally, it would be chaos.

For this reason, we do not recognise Taiwan, Kosovo, South Ossetia, or Abkhazia. Obviously, this principle will apply to quasi-state associations, which, in our opinion, is what Luhansk and Donetsk are (the so-called DPR and LPR - UP)."

Details: Tokayev was sitting next to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the podium at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Putin did not add anything to Tokayev’s answer or make any comment.

Simonyan asked the Kazakhstan president how his country felt about the Russian so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine. Tokayev replied that there are very different views on the Russian war against Ukraine in Kazakhstan because the country has a strong civil society.

At the same time, the Kazakhstan president said there was a crisis of international public law in the modern world that is causing instability in relations between states. According to him, the principal document on which international law is based, the UN Charter, contains two mutually contradictory principles. Tokayev says that on the one hand, international law provides for the right of nations to self-determination but on the other hand, it also provides for the inviolability of internationally recognised borders and the territorial integrity of UN member states.

He said Kazakhstan strictly upholds the principle of the inviolability of internationally recognised borders.

