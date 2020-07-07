New Token Listing Alert: Levolution's LEVL Token is Officially Live on Changelly

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levolution (LEVL-BTC), trading at HitBTC, Livecoin, and P2PB2B is now live on Changelly, a world-renowned non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange platform, on July 7, 2020. Changelly is among the most well respected and trustworthy exchange platforms in the Blockchain Industry; the exchange was founded in the early stages of Blockchain Technologies growth. We project that this listing will spur the interest of traders and members of our community, ultimately propelling liquidity and exposure of the LEVL Token.

About Changelly

Changelly is a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange that allows its users (+1 million monthly users) to efficiently exchange, buy, and sell cryptocurrencies almost effortlessly. The exchange supports over 160 available cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Etherium, XRP, and Litecoin. What makes Changelly so valuable is that it offers an intuitive interface, favorable exchange rates, and secure transactions.

Changelly also provides a plethora of advantageous services to crypto service providers, granting them the ability to expand upon their audience and implement exchange options that may not be found elsewhere. Among those services is Changelly's API and customizable payment widget, which empowers their partners and community members with the functionality of their instant swap feature. Some of Changelly's partners include MyEtherWallet, Exodus, Binance, Ledger, and BRD just to name a few.

What Makes This Listing Significant For Levolution

Succeeding LEVL's listing on Changelly, we expect that there will be a significant increase in the token's attractiveness for traders and other community members within the crypto ecosystem. Changelly is one of the premier exchanges when it comes to accumulating and suggesting the best cryptocurrency rates. Similar to the Levolution platform, Changelly aims to remove technical barriers that part its community members and the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This is done through Changelly's swap feature, making it a seamless process to swap one currency for another.

In addition, Changelly offers its community members an attractive exchange rate for all crypto-to-crypto transactions, leveled at 0,25%. Changelly's goal is to make the exchange process effortless for everyone who wants to invest in cryptocurrency; the exchange platform currently attracts over one million monthly visitors, providing its loyal community with high limits, fast transactions, and 24/7 live support.

Ultimately, we expect that the listing will spark more interest in LEVL within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, especially considering Changelly's reputation as one of the most trustworthy and trailblazing exchanges in the market. We anticipate that Changelly's favorable exchange rate fee, intuitive interface, and other complimentary benefits will spur liquidity of the LEVL Token.

About Levolution

Levolution marries the latest blockchain technology with a groundbreaking token offering platform. Overall, our mission is to aid blockchain startup companies in breaking through various barriers to entry. Relying on social incubation and the team's core internal competencies, the Levolution platform aims to help companies attack these barriers almost effortlessly. This is done by sourcing innovative strategies from community members and token offering participants. Through the Levolution platform, we will help those who want to leverage the value of token offerings, regardless of their experience. Levolution helps you build, develop, market, launch, and optimize your token offering project. Yes, every single step can be done on our platform.

