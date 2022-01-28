Tokens Related to Wonderland Developer Plunge After QuadrigaCX Revelation

Shaurya Malwa
·3 min read

Prices of tokens created by Daniele Sestagalli, one of the developers of Avalanche-based money market Wonderland, fell as much as 22% in the past 24 hours amid drama around Wonderland’s cofounders.

In the past 24 hours, Popsicle Finance’s ICE fell 22%, Wonderland’s TIME fell 15%, and Abracadabra’s SPELL dropped 15% to lead losses among altcoins in an otherwise sideways crypto market, data showed.

All these tokens were part of projects created by Sestagalli, who gained a cult following in recent months thanks to his community-centric approach towards crypto projects. His protocols were worth billions of dollars at their peak, but the fortunes have since faded away.

Prices of TIME, one of the most popular Sestagalli projects, reached lows of $261 during U.S. hours on Thursday before recovering to $330 in European morning hours on Friday. Prices are down 96% since lower all-time highs of just over $10,000 in November 2021, when TIME reached a market capitalization of $2 billion.

Prices of TIME fell to as low as $290 on Thursday. (CoinGecko)
Prices of TIME fell to as low as $290 on Thursday. (CoinGecko)

SPELL, the governance token of Abracabadra, a protocol that allows investors to deposit collateral in the form of interest-bearing crypto, is down 86% since November 2021’s peak of $0.03, data from tracking tool CoinGecko show.

ICE, the token of Ethereum-based cross-chain exchange Popsicle Finance, fell from over $8 on Wednesday to $4 in European morning hours on Friday. Its market capitalization dropped to just over $50 million, a level last seen in September 2021.

Market capitalization of Popsicle&#39;s ICE tokens dropped to just over $50 million on Friday. (CoinGecko)
Market capitalization of Popsicle's ICE tokens dropped to just over $50 million on Friday. (CoinGecko)

Investors were also concerned about Magic Internet Money (MIM), a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued on the Abracabadra Money platform, losing its parity with the U.S. dollar. MIM is one of the largest algorithmic stablecoin with a circulating supply in excess of $4.6 billion at the time of writing.

QuadrigaCX ties led to the price plunge

The plunge came after Wonderland’s pseudonymous co-founder ‘Sifu’ was revealed to be Michael Patryn, one of the cofounders of failed crypto exchange QuadrigaCX, as reported.

Patryn launched the influential Canadian crypto exchange with Gerard Cotten in 2013, with the exchange processing over $2 billion in trading volume at its peak in 2018. But the success story turned awry after Cotten died during a trip to India, taking with him access codes to wallets that controlled over $190 million worth of cryptocurrencies belonging to clients.

Conspiracy theories around Cotten’s death sprung up soon after around the circumstances of his death. In addition, some investigations at the time revealed Patryn – who left Quadriga in 2016 – was actually one Omar Dhanani, a convicted felon who was involved in credit card scams and identity fraud.

On Thursday, the broader crypto community was furious as Patryn and Sestagalli decided to continue keeping a convicted scammer as one of the key holders to a treasury worth hundreds of millions of dollars. This led to a sell-off in TIME, and later, a sell-off in cryptocurrencies related to TIME and its developers.

Meanwhile, a governance post on Wonderland forum created by community members on Jan.27 sought to remove Sifu as treasury manager of the protocol.

Over 83% of the community voted to ‘replace Sifu’ at the time of writing, staking over 41,000 TIME tokens as votes towards the removal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Korean Stocks as Kospi Enters Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s stock benchmark, Asia’s worst performer this year, entered a bear market as a selloff in risk assets intensified after the Federal Reserve signaled an interest-rate liftoff in March.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot

  • Crypto Crash: 1 Cryptocurrency I'm Still Holding Forever

    Is Ethereum a good investment? Ethereum is already a major player in the crypto space, but it could become even stronger in the coming months and years. One of Ethereum's primary advantages is that its network is programmable.

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now, As It Keeps Sinking?

    Disney stock keeps falling after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest expects ether to soar over 7,000% and hit a $20 trillion market cap by 2030

    A note from the firm said ether will meet or surpass a $20 trillion market cap by 2030, adding that the price of one bitcoin could hit $1 million.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Auto industry could see billions in losses if interest rates spike

    The prospect of rising interest rates has the automotive industry on edge.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • Shiba Inu Hits Another Milestone, but Worries Remain

    Despite the world's hottest cryptocurrency surpassing a psychologically important milestone, it's still a very risky investment.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • What Happens to Your Bank Account When You Die?

    What happens after we die? Science and religion have long debated this question on a metaphysical level, while accountants and other finance professionals deal with the issue in an administrative and...

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Tanzanian fintech NALA raises $10M seed to build Revolut for Africa

    NALA, a Tanzanian cross-border payments company that recently pivoted from local to international money transfers, said Thursday it has raised $10 million in a new fundraising round. The seed round is coming almost three years after NALA secured a seven-figure pre-seed round led by Accel in 2019. In that time, NALA built a mobile money service in East Africa and scaled it to more than 250,000 users.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • Economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed missed a 'golden opportunity' to signal to markets what it's going to do to tackle inflation

    Economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Federal Reserve should have been clearer on inflation after its January meeting.