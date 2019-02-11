Is Tokmanni Group Oyj (HEL:TOKMAN) A Cash Cow?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Tokmanni Group Oyj (HEL:TOKMAN) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I will take you through TOKMAN’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

What is free cash flow?

Tokmanni Group Oyj’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Tokmanni Group Oyj to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Tokmanni Group Oyj’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, Tokmanni Group Oyj also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 2.77% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because Tokmanni Group Oyj’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

Does Tokmanni Group Oyj have a favourable cash flow trend?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at TOKMAN’s expected operating cash flows. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 56%, ramping up from its current levels of €45m to €70m in three years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, TOKMAN’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 17% in the upcoming year, to 11% by the end of the third year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if TOKMAN can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Low free cash flow yield means you are not currently well-compensated for the risk you’re taking on by holding onto Tokmanni Group Oyj relative to a well-diversified market index. However, the high growth in operating cash flow may change the tides in the future. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I recommend you continue to research Tokmanni Group Oyj to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

