Tokyo area COVID numbers showing signs of rising, health minister says: Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, according to Kyodo News, raising questions about whether a state of emergency could be lifted on schedule on March 21.

The Japanese government last week extended the emergency declaration for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures by 14 days, saying COVID-19 cases hadn't fallen far enough, while new, more infectious coronavirus variants posed a threat.

Restrictions such as shorter business hours for restaurants and bars have helped diminish new cases in Tokyo to roughly a tenth of a peak of 2,520 cases on Jan. 7. But the numbers are far from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's target of bringing the seven-day average to 70% of the preceding week.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo has been stuck in the mid- to high-200s since late February, while the daily tally exceeded 300 for the second straight day on Thursday.

Tokyo - and Japan - are racing to bring coronavirus cases under control and vaccinations well under way as it prepares to host the Summer Olympics, which start July 23.

Japan's COVID-19 inoculation campaign began only last month with health workers and has been moving slowly, hampered by a lack of supply. The country has so far recorded about 441,000 coronavirus cases and 8,400 deaths.

Health Minister Tamura said the decision on whether the state of emergency could be lifted in the Tokyo area, which accounts for about 30% of Japan's population, would ultimately be made after hearing the views of experts, Kyodo reported.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • IOC members worry about banning foreign fans from Olympics

    Several IOC members on Thursday reminded Tokyo Olympic organizers about the potential negative consequences of banning overseas fans from attending the postponed games. Tokyo organizers say a final decision about fans from abroad will be made before the torch relay starts on March 25. Many unsourced reports in Japan, citing unnamed officials, say the decision has already been made to keep fans from abroad out of the country.

  • Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after Norway and Denmark suspend use

    Canada on Thursday said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe after Denmark and Norway temporarily suspended its use amid reports that blood clots had formed in some who had received the shot. "Health Canada is aware of reports of adverse events in Europe following immunization with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, and would like to reassure Canadians that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks," the health department said in a statement. Canada received 500,000 AstraZeneca doses made at the Serum Institute of India last week, and expects to get 1.5 million more in by May.

  • Denmark suspending use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab is another dark cloud over a troubled vaccine

    The jab has already been faced with widespread hesitancy, trouble communicating its results, and unflattering comparisons to other shots.

  • Pfizer CEO Has 'Message Of Hope' On Coronavirus Pandemic Anniversary

    Real-world data coming out of Israel shows that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, and the world now has a "message of hope," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." What Happened: More than 5 million people in Israel received at least one of the two Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, representing more than half the population. The data on the ground that Pfizer gathered from the vaccination effort shows the vaccine is 97% effective in preventing mild disease, hospitalization and death, Bourla said. The vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic cases, Pfizer announced Wednesday. The new study coincides with the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 being declared a pandemic. "This is the first time we are coming with confirmation of a real-world evidence study of that magnitude, and of course we never expected that high number," the CEO said. Related Link: CDC Issues Guidelines For Americans Vaccinated Against COVID-19: What You Need To Know Why It's Important: The data collected by Pfizer coincided with the rapid spread of the B.1.1.7 variant across Israel, so the standard vaccine offers "promising" protection against the variants, Bourla told CNBC. What's Next: Pfizer continues to explore if it can improve the vaccine against unknown variants, the CEO said. The company is exploring the benefits of a third vaccine shot that will be administered six months after the first, he said. It is possible that a third shot may not be needed, as data from Israel shows the vaccine in its current form offers "very good protection already," he said. PFE Price Action: Pfizer shares were down 0.21% at $34.86 at last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHighlights From BofA's Consumer Conference: Burlington Stores, Kohl's, Macy's Discuss Outlook'Stick To The Avocado Toast' Says New York Bagel Experts About California Being Named Best In Bagels© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AstraZeneca further cuts target for supply to EU in first quarter to 30 million vaccines: document

    AstraZeneca cut its supply forecast of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union in the first quarter to about 30 million doses, a third of its contractual obligations and a 25% drop from pledges made last month, a document seen by Reuters shows. The shortfall will represent a further blow to the EU's vaccination plans, which have been hampered by repeated delays in vaccine supplies and by a slow rollout in some nations. On Feb. 25, AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot told the European Parliament that the company would try to deliver 40 million doses by the end of March..

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • French daily COVID cases rise above 30,000 for first time in two weeks

    France reported 30,303 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, rising above 30,000 for the first time in two weeks. The number of people treated in intensive care units for the disease was unchanged at 3,918, halting a five-day-long increase, but staying at a three-and-a-half-month high. Health Minister Olivier Veran is due to give his weekly COVID briefing on Thursday but no major announcements are expected, even though some health experts say the hospital system in the greater Paris region is close to breaking point.

  • Australia continues AstraZeneca roll-out, says no evidence of blood clots

    Australia said on Friday it will continue to roll-out AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as there was no evidence of a link to blood clots, despite some European countries suspending its use. Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. Australia's government said that while its pharmaceutical regulator was monitoring those cases, there would be no pause in the roll-out of the vaccine.

  • Royal family contests Harry and Meghan's racism claims

    Queen's response to racism claim makes UK front pages

  • Raiders should move QB Marcus Mariota sooner rather than later

    Raiders should move QB Marcus Mariota sooner rather than later

  • Despite GameStop's stock boom, the company is still struggling - take a look inside Ryan Cohen's ambitious plan to 'transform' the retailer into the Amazon of gaming

    In 2020, Chewy cofounder Ryan Cohen invested millions in GameStop. In 2021, he's enacting a plan to "transform" the company. Here's what we know.

  • Revisit All of Kim Kardashian’s Most Savage Clap Backs

    Take a look back at all the times Kim Kardashian just couldn't resist telling it like it is, whether she's feuding with Khloe and Kourtney or calling out Internet trolls with epic shade.

  • South Korea extends social distancing rules to stamp out infections amid vaccination drive

    South Korea will extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday. The announcement at a government meeting comes as South Korea has been ramping up its immunisation drive, authorising use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for people aged 65 years and older in a bid to inoculate 70% of its 52 million residents by September. The country has administered 546,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday midnight, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, including both AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech treatments.

  • Lola Sultan Joins Abbie Cornish in Family Action-Adventure Film ‘Dakota’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Young U.S. model and actor Lola Sultan (“Bernie the Dolphin”) is attached to star alongside Australia’s Abbie Cornish (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Bright Star”) in family action-adventure film “Dakota,” which is set to start shooting this month in Italy. “Dakota” is being directed by Kirk Harris (“Bernie The Dolphin”) and produced by Italy’s Iervolino […]

  • One year on, U.S. sports eye post-pandemic rebound

    It was revealed later that night that a Jazz player had tested positive for the still mysterious virus and that the NBA would suspend its season. "It was the day the sports world stopped spinning and this transformational experience began," said John Tatum, CEO of Dallas-based Genesco Sports Enterprises. The next day MLB, the NHL, MLS and other organisations announced postponements and the North American sports landscape entered a deep freeze.

  • Britons told to keep getting vaccines after some countries suspend AstraZeneca shots

    The UK's medicine regulator said on Thursday that Britons should keep on getting their COVID-19 vaccines, including the shot developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, after Denmark and some other countries restricted their use of it. Denmark is suspending for two weeks the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after reports of the formation of blood clots in some who have been vaccinated, including one death in Denmark, Danish authorities said. Norway joined Denmark in halting its roll-out of the shot after reports of blood clots, while Italy banned a batch of the vaccine after notifications of some serious adverse effects.

  • Buyers of Olympic condos left out in the cold

    They were to be the dream new homes for thousands of Japanese people who wanted a slice of the historic Olympic buzz.Enthusiastic buyers flocked to purchase condos that would house international athletes during the Japan Olympics.But with the event postponed for a year, the buyers' initial excitement has turned to dread as they've had their move-in date pushed back.Two dozen buyers of the Harumi Flag condos in central Tokyo have now started legal action against property managers and sellers, and are demanding compensation.One buyer who spoke to Reuters wished to remain anonymous:"Before I decided to buy this condo, I had been really indecisive about choosing from various properties in this neighbourhood, including detached houses. But eventually I made up my mind and I thought this condo was the best. Although cancellation is a possible option, I don't want to cancel it because I want to live there.""I don't think the way that the seller's responding (to this issue) is appropriate. They refused to answer our questions and we're not satisfied with such a response."The 37 year old medical researcher said the unexpected delay had ruined his plans of moving in with his partner and parents.He added that his current two-bedroom apartment will be too small for the four of them.Harumi Flag is one of the biggest urban renewal projects involving ten developers, including Mitsui Fudosan Residential.The company said it was responding to individual inquiries.Japan's government paid almost 40 million dollars to rent the buildings for a year to house the Olympic athletes.The lease was later extended for another year until the end of 2021.Many in Japan have qualms about hosting, with a recent survey showing that nearly 60% were against holding the games during the health crisis.And 77% did not want foreign fans to attend.

  • Biden administration adds new limits on Huawei's suppliers

    The Biden administration this week amended licenses for companies to sell to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , further restricting companies from supplying items that can be used with 5G devices, sources said. The changes could disrupt existing contracts with Huawei that were agreed upon under previous licenses that have now been changed, two of the sources said. The actions show the Biden administration is reinforcing a hard line on exports to Huawei, the telecommunications equipment maker placed on the trade blacklist over U.S. national security concerns.

  • A rare Lady Amherst's pheasant is found in the wild

    University student finds rare exotic bird in Scotland Exotic pheasant found in British wild This dazzling bird re-emerges from obscurity

  • Warriors recall forward Alen Smailagic from G League Santa Cruz

    With the Santa Cruz Sea Dubs eliminated from the G League postseason, the Warriors are recalling 2019 second-round pick Alen Smailagic.