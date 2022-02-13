Tokyo’s Bond Traders Brace for BOJ Intervention Amid Haven Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese bonds looked set for a double boost Monday as the central bank readies to intervene and traders in Tokyo return from a long weekend to a risk-off mood in global markets.

The Bank of Japan is offering to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year bonds at 0.25% in a bid to cap the recent rise in yields. Most Japanese investors were already well on their way home on Thursday when the BOJ announced its plan.

That news came shortly before U.S. inflation data sparked a renewed selloff in in global bonds, only for them to recover on Friday as central banks pushed back on rate-hike speculation and tension over Ukraine increased.

Japan stock investors also have much to digest, with futures pointing down after a decline on Wall Street and with haven assets in demand.

The shifts over recent days mean the need for the BOJ to conduct its buying operation Monday -- the first of its type in more than three years -- has eased somewhat.

Japan’s central bank remains an outlier, maintaining ultra-easy policy while its peers start to wind back stimulus. With the fixed-rate operation, the BOJ is setting 0.25% as a clearer line in the sand for traders and doubling down on its commitment to continue with its stimulus program for now.

Yet over the the medium-term the upward pressure on Japanese yields continues as rates globally reset higher.

The 10-year yield rose to 0.225% on Thursday before the operation was announced. Under its curve control policy, the BOJ has a desired trading range for the benchmark of 0.25% either side of zero.

The news sparked a weakening of the yen, which then dropped further in the wake of U.S. inflation data, but has since rebounded on global haven demand.

