Millions evacuated as Super Typhoon Hagibis slams into Japan - throwing Rugby World Cup into chaos

At least six million people were told to evacuate their homes as Super Typhoon Hagibis smashed into Japan on Saturday, triggering mudslides, flooding and the heaviest rain and winds in 60 years.

Within hours of the typhoon making landfall at around 7pm local time (11am UK), at least two people were dead, three were missing and more than 70 were injured, according to local media.

Officials warned that the storm could be the most powerful to hit Japan since one of the worst typhoons on record devastated Tokyo and surrounding areas in 1958, killing more than 1,200 people.

Even before the storm hit, there were reports of at least one death, with a 50-year-old man killed when his car overturned in strong winds in Chiba Prefecture, an area just east of Tokyo still recovering from a strong typhoon which hit last month. Four others, including two children, were also injured by a tornado in the same area.

One resident there told NHK: “When the winds suddenly hit, they blew the roof off my house. The noise was awful. One of my three children was injured but is now in a hospital.”

Even before the typhoon hit, strong winds brought havoc to areas such as Chiba, near Tokyo Credit: Katsuya Miyagawa/Kyodo News More

The typhoon has been brewing over the Pacific Ocean with recorded winds of more than 145 mph. Authorities have issued warnings that with gusts likely to exceed that figure, some houses are at risk of being blown down.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of as much as 30 inches of rain in the 24-hour period until midnight on Saturday.

Television footage showed images of damage to roofs and walls of buildings in storm-hit spots across Japan. More than 16,000 homes, mainly along the Pacific coastline, were without electricity.

Some residential areas along the coast in Shizuoka were also reported as being submerged up to around knee height in tidal surges. The approaching typhoon caused rivers to overflow in the area, with reports of at least one person swept away, plus widespread landslide warnings also in place.

Three people were missing in Gunma Prefecture after a landslide swept through six houses.

The weather system was expected to pass directly over Tokyo, one of seven regions subject to the non-compulsory evacuation orders - and where a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit just ahead of the typhoon's arrival. Around 17,000 Self-Defence Forces personnel are on standby across the country for potential deployment on rescue operations.

Japan's national rugby team waded through floodwater to reach the pitch for practice, with a decision still to be made on Sunday's matches Credit: Japan Rugby Football Union/Reuters More