Tokyo court gives ex-Nissan exec Kelly suspended sentence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Greg Kelly
    American reporter
  • Carlos Ghosn
    Carlos Ghosn
    CEO of Renault

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court gave a suspended sentence to Greg Kelly, a former American executive at Nissan Motor charged with underreporting his boss Carlos Ghosn’s pay.

The verdict announced Thursday of a 6-month sentence suspended for three years will allow Kelly to return to the U.S. even if prosecutors appeal.

Kelly was arrested in November 2018 at the same time as Ghosn, a former Nissan chairman and head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. Both have insisted they are innocent, arguing that the money at the center of the charges was never paid or decided on.

The trial at Tokyo District Court began in September 2020, with Ghosn absent after he jumped bail in late 2019, hiding in a box for music instruments on a private jet. He fled to Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan, and has been writing books and making movies about his experiences.

Chief judge Kenji Shimotsu slammed Ghosn, saying the compensation arrangement was “conducted solely out of his personal greed."

“There is absolutely no room for extenuating circumstances in his motive," he said.

In trying to undercut the intent of disclosure rules, it was one of the “most malicious cases."

Prosecutors had asked that Kelly be sentenced to two years in prison. They alleged Ghosn, Kelly and Nissan Motor Co. underreported Ghosn’s compensation by 9 billion yen ($78 million) in filings over eight years through 2018.

The court found Kelly not guilty of some counts and guilty of charges for one year only, the 2017 fiscal year.

Kelly and his legal team, headed by Yoichi Kitamura, had argued during the trial that Kelly was searching for legal ways to pay Ghosn to stop him from leaving for a competitor.

Shimotsu said in the ruling that some financial reports contained false information, but that the testimony from a key witness, a Nissan executive who reported directly to Ghosn, was the most important but was not entirely reliable because he had a plea bargain.

“His credibility deserves special attention," Shimotsu said. “There was a danger that as an accomplice he would seek to shift responsibility to Ghosn."

He said the court found that Ghosn and Ohnuma were aware they were reporting false information and “conspired together" to do so.

During the trial, the prosecution presented as evidence various documents calculating Ghosn’s so-called “deferred compensation.” Nissan pled guilty and paid a 200 million yen ($1.7 million) fine.

Ghosn was a superstar at Nissan, which he headed for nearly 20 years. French alliance partner Renault SA sent him to lead a turnaround of its near-bankrupt alliance partner. His downfall was sudden, with Nissan officials who had been close to him accusing him of amassing power for personal gain and planning a merger of Nissan with Renault.

Renault owns 43% of Nissan, while Nissan, which makes the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, owns 15% of Renault. Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama, owns 34% of smaller Japanese automaker Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Motor. The French government owns 15% of Renault.

Japanese executives tend to be paid far less than their American counterparts, an important factor in the trial. Disclosure of high executive pay became required in Japan in 2010, and what was disclosed for Ghosn, at about $9.5 million even without the deferred compensation, had raised eyebrows.

Kelly has been out on bail and living with his wife in a Tokyo apartment. U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel recently expressed support for Kelly, saying he hoped Kelly could soon be reunited with his grandchildren in the U.S.

“I am now here as a representative of the United States, and Mr. Kelly is a citizen of the United States, and this comes with the obligations as the ambassador of the United States to advocate on his behalf,” Emanuel said.

Kelly was hired by Nissan’s U.S. division in 1988, more than a decade before Ghosn arrived at Nissan, and became a representative director in 2012, the first American on Nissan’s board. He worked mostly in legal counsel and human resources.

Separately, two Americans extradited from the U.S. to Japan on charges of smuggling Ghosn out of Japan were found guilty in July 2021. Michael Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison, while his son Peter was sentenced to one year and eight months.

The conviction rate in Japanese criminal trials exceeds 99%.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • UN refugee agency: 1 million flee Ukraine in under a week

    The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday that 1 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. The agency cautions that the outflows are far from finished: It has predicted that as many as 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine, and even that projection could be revised upward. In an email, UNHCR spokeswoman Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote, “Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark” as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities.

  • UN envoy: Afghan failing economy heads to `irreversibility'

    The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan said Wednesday the international community hasn’t done enough to revive the country’s economy as it heads toward “a point of irreversibility,” while the U.S. said it is the responsibility of the ruling Taliban to create the conditions for economic stability. The envoy, Deborah Lyons, told the U.N. Security Council that Afghanistan is nearing “a tipping point that will see more businesses close, more people unemployed and falling into poverty.” Afghanistan’s long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover Aug. 15 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years.

  • Ukraine invasion leads US lobbyists to ditch Russian clients

    A half-dozen U.S. lobbying firms severed ties with Russian-linked businesses over the past week, a dramatic pullback for an industry that often has few qualms about representing controversial interests. The rush offers a measure of the potency of the Biden administration’s new sanctions, which were levied after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine last week. Firms including McLarty Associates, BGR Group and Venable LLP abruptly canceled arrangements that have collectively yielded millions of dollars in lobbying fees in recent years, records show.

  • China's slowing economy in spotlight as legislature meets

    China's ruling Communist Party is temporarily turning away from its longer-term ambitions to focus on pulling the economy out of a slump as the country heads into the annual meeting of its ceremonial legislature. The National People's Congress, usually used to showcase big initiatives, is overshadowed this year by a “policy pivot” begun in December by President Xi Jinping's government to revive anemic consumer spending and housing sales. Beijing is easing off multi-year campaigns to cut surging debt that Chinese leaders worry is dangerously high, rein in carbon emissions and narrow the gap between a wealthy elite and China’s poor majority.

  • US House 'staunchly, proudly' passes resolution for Ukraine

    The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine. Lawmakers said Wednesday that history was watching the way the world responds as Ukrainians fight to save their Western-style democracy from invasion by Russia. With intensifying urgency, many in Congress said more must be done to help Ukraine and cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to wage war.

  • NKY lawyer Ben Dusing suspended in Ohio while court considers case against him

    Ben Dusing was suspended in Kentucky Thursday. He is representing former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor.

  • Former Ghosn deputy set for U.S. return after suspended sentence

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A Tokyo court on Thursday handed Nissan Motor executive Greg Kelly a sixth month suspended sentence for helping Carlos Ghosn hide pay from financial regulators, paving the way for the American lawyer to return home after more than three years in Japan. The ruling by him and the other two judges also blamed a key prosecution witness, Toshiaki Ohnuma, for his role in Ghosn's alleged failure to disclose $80 million of income over eight years. Ohnuma, a Nissan official who oversaw details of Ghosn’s compensation, avoided charges in return for cooperating with prosecutors.

  • Wisconsin Woman Put Dismembered Victim’s Head in Bucket After Meth-Fueled Sex Act: Cops

    Brown County JailWarning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body parts were found strewn about a Green Bay property and vehicle last week.A person living at the home summoned police on Feb. 23 after discovering a severed head in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlet WBAY. Officers arriving at the scene made their way down the basement stairs, finding the head still lying in a bla

  • McDonald's shooting in Phoenix ends in teen's death

    The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting of a teenager at a McDonald's on Wednesday. The shooting happened at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, police say.

  • North Carolina fugitive in road rage killing caught in Shawnee, Kansas, after manhunt

    The arrest of the North Carolina fugitive ended a two-week manhunt that led authorities through several states, including Tennessee, Colorado and Kansas.

  • Son called out, ‘Mom,’ then stabbed her more than 20 times at Arlington home: warrant

    The fatal attack on an Arlington woman lasted 26 minutes outside her home, according to surveillance video.

  • An accused Capitol rioter is making the first January 6, 2021, trial 'easy' for the Justice Department, prosecutor says

    A prosecutor said Guy Reffitt's statements ahead of January 6 showed his intent to attack Congress and made the first Capitol riot case "easy."

  • Workers accused of running ‘fighting ring’ at NC assisted living facility face prison

    “Punch her in the face,” one staff member was heard saying on a video of the fights.

  • Florida mom demands answers after police handcuff her 11-year-old son

    A Florida woman is demanding answers after learning that her 11-year-old son was handcuffed and forced to sit in the […] The post Florida mom demands answers after police handcuff her 11-year-old son appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Dodge Charger Driver Gets In Huge Shootout With Houston Police

    Further proof the Dodge Charger is the official car of the Wild West…

  • What is going on with the officials who didn’t arrest or charge Ahmaud Arbery’s killers?

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into the actions of a district attorney who may have engaged […] The post What is going on with the officials who didn’t arrest or charge Ahmaud Arbery’s killers? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Seventh Grader Who Was Allegedly Armed When Shot Down by Philly Cops ‘Never Had a Chance’

    Philadelphia Police Department Missing PersonsPHILADELPHIA—Thomas “TJ” Siderio could not escape where he came from. That’s how one woman who described herself as a close family friend put it in an interview on Wednesday near the seventh grader’s school, hours after local police shot and killed him. Authorities said the incident began when cops took gunfire late Tuesday and pursued two people, one of whom was Siderio; the child was fatally shot once in the back as he fled.“He just wanted somebody

  • Breonna Taylor’s Mom Stormed Out Of Court As The Ex-Cop Charged Over The Raid Said “She Didn’t Need To Die”

    Brett Hankison is on trial not for Taylor’s killing, but for firing into a neighboring apartment and endangering the lives of the three people inside.View Entire Post ›

  • Judge orders Oxford shooting suspect to stay in adult jail, reveals new details about teen

    The Oxford school shooting suspect has been ordered to remain in jail, despite pleas from his lawyers that he be moved to a juvenile detention center.

  • 13-year-old kidnapped, taken out of state by man she met on Roblox app, GA cops say

    The man drove her from Topeka, Kansas, to outside of Atlanta, Georgia.