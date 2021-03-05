NYC Aims to Open High Schools; Maine Relaxes Curbs: Virus Update

NYC Aims to Open High Schools; Maine Relaxes Curbs: Virus Update
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·12 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will have an announcement next week on high schools, the last tranche of the public education system whose students are still in remote learning. Maine and Arizona will ease restrictions. Vaccine hesitancy in the U.S. is ebbing, including among Black Americans, according to Pew Research.

Mayor Mike Duggan may have set up Detroit for trouble by telling the city’s residents that the Johnson & Johnson single shots aren’t as effective as the double-dose versions from Pfizer and Moderna.

Canada licensed Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, making it the fourth shot authorized in the country struggling to keep up with inoculations.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases pass 115.8 million; deaths exceed 2.5 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 279 million shots given worldwideU.S. vaccinated half its seniors. The next half will be harderStates give in to lure of reopening, defying health warningsWho’s eating indoors in NYC? Millennials ordering pricey wineVaccinated workers get more office benefits than holdoutsWhere we are in hunting for the origin of Covid-19

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.

Arizona Scraps Limits on Businesses (2:12 p.m. NY)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded Friday coronavirus-related occupancy limits for restaurants, gyms and other businesses, citing declining cases and increasing vaccine distribution. Other virus mitigation requirements at those businesses, such as mask usage and physical distancing, remain in place.

Ducey’s executive order also allows spring training and major league sports to operate in Arizona if they submit a plan on mitigation measures for approval by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Ducey, a Republican, called the changes a “measured approach.”

“With the vaccine rollout advancing rapidly, we continue to have hope for the future,” Ducey said in a statement.

Detroit Mayor Snubs J&J Shot (2:07 p.m. NY)

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s surprise announcement that he would turn down 6,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine seemed like selfless allocation of a precious commodity: Other parts of the state need it, and he isn’t hoarding.

But Duggan may have set up Detroit for trouble later this year by telling the city’s residents that the J&J single shots aren’t as effective as the double-dose versions from Pfizer and Moderna -- counter to the advice of the nation’s top Covid-19 expert, Anthony Fauci.

“Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best,” Duggan said at a March 2 press conference. “I am going to do everything I can to make sure that residents of the city of Detroit get the best.”

Bill to Strip Cuomo’s Virus Powers (2:02 p.m. NY)

New York lawmakers on Friday took the first step toward repealing pandemic-era emergency powers afforded to scandal-plagued Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Senate passed a bill 43-20 to revoke temporary powers given to Cuomo in March that allowed him to supersede the legislature, as well as local laws, to issue hundreds of sweeping emergency directives on everything from closing businesses and schools to mandating the use of masks. The Assembly is expected to pass a similar bill today, sending the legislation to the governor, who is expected to sign the measure after saying he helped negotiate it.

The rebuke from lawmakers, where Democrats hold a supermajority in both chambers, follows public outcry over sexual-harassment claims by three women against Cuomo and allegations that his administration deliberately covered up nursing-home deaths in the state.

Belgium Starts Easing Outdoor Curbs (1:41 p.m. NY)

Belgium’s federal government and regions agreed to ease the limit of outdoor gatherings to 10 people from the current four starting next week, while extending an outright ban on leisure travel abroad until April 18.

Leisure parks would be able to reopen next month, which also marks the start for outdoor cultural events with a maximum attendance of 50 people. Bars and restaurants, closed since mid-October, would be able to reopen May 1, when the country of 11.6 million plans to have completed vaccinations of the elderly and vulnerable.

“The only real exit plan is a vaccination plan,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

Maine Relaxes Rules (1:38 p.m. NY)

Governor Janet Mills loosened Maine’s virus restrictions Friday in anticipation of the summer tourist season. Visitors from Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island will be added to the list of states exempt from testing and quarantine rules, as will people who have either had Covid-19 or are vaccinated.

The changes also allow greater numbers to gather both indoors and outdoors. Mask wearing and social distancing will be maintained.

“This plan will protect the health of Maine people and visitors alike and support Maine’s economy during our critical tourism season,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

WHO to Release Full China Report (12:45 p.m. NY)

The World Health Organization will release their summary and full report into the origins of the virus at the same time around March 14-15, WHO official Peter Ben Embarek said in a briefing. He said it makes sense to issue them at the same time as they follow each other.

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO health emergencies program, addressed a media report that an interim report had been scrapped. “There was never a plan to release an interim report,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the WHO team probing the origins of Covid-19 is planning to scrap an interim report on its trip to China as tensions grow with the Biden administration over the level of Chinese cooperation with investigators.

NYC Aims to Open High Schools (12:24 p.m. NY)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will have an announcement next week on high schools, the last tranche of the public education system whose students are still in remote learning a year after the pandemic shut down in-person learning.

“I want literally every kid to be able to come back to every school,” de Blasio said Friday on his weekly radio show with WNYC’s Brian Lehrer.

New York City is planning for a full September return to school, de Blasio said. Parents who are not comfortable sending their kids back will still be given the option of continuing online-only, though the mayor hopes that isn’t the case. “I do not foresee blended being a part of the equation anymore,” de Blasio said. “We will be fully open in September.”

Vaccines, Tests Donated to Africa (11:57 a.m. NY)

Ghana, the first country to receive vaccines through the World Health Organization-backed Covax program, received a donation of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Government of India, Ghana’s ministry of foreign affairs said on Friday.

Portugal will donate 60,000 test kits to its former African colonies of Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau and Sao Tome and Principe. Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau will each receive 20,000 tests on Friday while Sao Tome and Principe will get the remaining 20,000 PCR tests on Saturday, Portugal’s health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Italy Passes 3 Million Cases (11:43 a.m. NY)

Italy’s total cases reached 3 million Friday, with daily infections reaching a 3-month high of 24,036. Daily fatalities remained below 300, far from the peak of almost 1,000 last year.

There were more than 1,000 new intensive care patients in the past five days, taking the total to 2,525 and putting some hospitals under pressure, especially in Bologna in central Italy. The country is approaching the alarm threshold of 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, said the head of Italy’s public health institute Silvio Brusaferro.

U.S. Warming to Vaccines: Survey (11:27 a.m. NY)

Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy in the U.S. is ebbing, including among Black Americans, while partisan differences in people’s intention to get vaccinated is widening, according to Pew Research.

While 39% said in November they probably or definitely wouldn’t get a shot, that number declined to 30% in a Feb. 16-21 poll published Friday. Among U.S. adults, 69% are receptive to a vaccine, including 19% who have already gotten at least one dose. That compares with 60% in November, when no vaccine was authorized yet in the U.S.

About three-quarters agree that widespread vaccination would help the economy, though Republicans are less prone to that view than Democrats. Black adults are almost twice as likely than Whites to view the disease as a major threat to their personal health. The share of Black adults saying they plan to get vaccinated or already have rose to 61% from 42% in November.

Serbia Shuts Non-Essential Business (10:41 a.m. NY)

Serbia is shutting down all non-essential businesses for 42 hours, form Saturday noon until Monday morning, to try to counter rising infections and to ensure unimpeded vaccinations. The only retail allowed to operate during the weekend lockdown will be groceries, pharmacies and gas stations.

Colorado Urges Caution (10:34 a.m. NY)

Colorado health officials reminded counties to comply with safety guidelines to avert a spring surge of the coronavirus. Nearby Texas this week dropped its restrictions. “We have all the tools available to us to avoid a spring wave -- a growing supply of vaccines, public health orders that allow us to operate more safely, and protocols that protect us every day -- let’s use them,” said Eric France, Colorado’s chief medical officer.

Meantime, the Archdiocese of Denver directed Roman Catholics to avoid the new Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, the Denver Post reported. Abortion-derived are cells used in the manufacture of the vaccine. The directive is in line with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Astra Shot Said to Work on Brazil Strain (9:39 a.m. NY)

The vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will not need to be modified to protect against the Brazil P1 variant, Reuters reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Results come from a study by Oxford University, that has not yet been made public.

Canada Approves J&J Vaccine (9:25 a.m. NY)

Canada’s public health agency licensed Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, making it the fourth shot authorized in a country struggling to keep up with its Group of Seven peers on inoculations.

The approval, first reported by Canadian Broadcasting Corp., will be announced at a briefing by health officials in Ottawa Friday morning, according to a government official speaking on condition they not be named. Canada has an agreement to purchase 38 million shots from the New Jersey-based company.

Russia Deaths Pass 200,000 (9:21 a.m. NY)

Russia’s death toll from Covid-19 reached 37,107 in January, the third-highest monthly total, even as the government’s daily figures indicate the country has passed the peak of the epidemic. The data raises overall fatalities linked to the epidemic in Russia to just over 200,000 after the death toll for December was revised up.

Despite being one of the first to announce a mass vaccination program in December, Russia is well behind other nations in the number of shots administered, at 5 million first doses and 2.5 million second ones compared to nearly 83 million in the U.S. and close to 22 million in the U.K.

Germany Vaccines Show Success (7:22 a.m. NY)

Even as Germany’s sluggish Covid-19 vaccine campaign has left politicians arguing about who’s to blame, the first signs of success are starting to emerge.

With priority given to seniors and nursing-home residents, the infection rate in people over the age of 80 has plummeted by about 80% since the start of the vaccine campaign in late December. Including younger seniors who haven’t been called up yet for a shot, the infection rate in people over the age of 65 has dropped by 64%.

S. Africa to Miss Vaccination Target (5:08 a.m. NY)

South Africa expects to miss its target of inoculating 1.5 million people by the end of this month because sufficient shots aren’t available.

“We expect now only to complete 700,000 vaccines by end of March,” Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla said in an online briefing on Friday.

Australia Protests Blocked Shots (5:36 p.m. HK)

Australia asked the European Union to review a decision by Italy to block a shipment of AstraZeneca Plc’s coronavirus vaccine to the country and broached the topic in a previously planned call with the EU’s top trade official on Friday.

Italy informed the European Commission that it would withhold the vaccine shipment, using a new rule that obliges member states to inform the EU executive of its decisions to stop vaccine exports outside of the bloc. The commission didn’t oppose Italy’s decision, an EU official said. The company declined to comment.

“Australia has raised the issue with the European Commission through multiple channels,” Greg Hunt, Australia’s health minister, told reporters. “We have asked the European Commission to review this decision.”

A French minister backed Italy’s decision and said other EU states could take similar measures.

AmEx Sees Business Travel Changing (5:00 p.m. HK)

There’ll be fewer transatlantic slogs for routine meetings, but more teambuilding exercises in sunny climes. Plus, just maybe, there’ll be more company-sponsored stints of telecommuting from the beach. That’s the scenario presented by Evan Konwiser, the executive vice president of product and strategy for American Express Global Business Travel.

He predicts a re-envisioning of business travel that prioritizes experiential meetings—in-person bonding opportunities for scattered remote workers and trips that feel more like work perks than obligations.

German Cases Rise to Monthly High (2:24 p.m. HK)

The number of new cases in Germany rose by 11,393 in the 24 hours through Friday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s the biggest increase since Feb. 5.

Germany’s health authority warned in a daily situation report that “due to the occurrence of different virus variants, there is an increased risk of a renewed stronger increase in the number of cases.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Doctor: ‘We may be reaching that critical point of herd immunity’

    Dr. Marcos Sanchez-Gonzalez, Larkin Health System VP for Research & Academic Affairs, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the latest coronavirus updates.

  • Biden Set to Advance Offshore Wind Farm Near Martha’s Vineyard

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is moving closer to a final approval of Vineyard Wind LLC’s $2.8 billion offshore wind farm planned near the coast of Massachusetts.The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is set to publish a favorable final environmental review of the 800-megawatt project on Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter. That would mark the penultimate step in the Interior Department’s review of the project, setting the stage for a likely formal authorization in April.It’s a major milestone for the venture, which is poised to become the first major offshore wind farm in federal waters. President Joe Biden, who is aggressively pursuing a clean-energy agenda, signed in January an executive order to double wind generation in U.S. waters by 2030. The Vineyard project alone would satisfy that commitment.The project, a joint venture of Avangrid Inc. and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, would ship power to Massachusetts and have enough capacity to supply about 400,000 homes. Expected to go into service in late 2023, it would be the first of several massive wind farms planned off the East Coast, as states such as Massachusetts, New York, Maine and New Jersey count on power from offshore renewable projects to help them satisfy clean-energy mandates.Representatives for Vineyard Winds and the Interior Department declined to comment.Vineyard Wind’s permitting timetable has shifted several times, with the Interior Department deciding in 2019 to conduct extra environmental scrutiny of the project after fishing interests and regulators raised concerns about a surge of wind development along the coast.Under federal law, the record of decision on Vineyard Wind’s construction and operations plan can not come until at least 30 days after the final environmental impact statement is released. Multiple agencies are involved in that final authorization, including the Interior Department, the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Marine Fisheries Service.The Trump administration had been set to issue a final environmental impact statement last December, before project developers decided to temporarily withdraw their application and switched to higher-capacity General Electric turbines.Although the Interior Department has sold the rights to develop wind farms up and down the U.S. East Coast -- and states have committed to buying the renewable power they generate -- so far just two have been built: a small, 30-megawatt facility near Block Island, Rhode Island, that went online in 2016 and a 12-megawatt project constructed in federal waters near Virginia that started generating power last September.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Money worries are holding people back from getting the vaccine

    Yahoo Finance’s Adriana Belmonte and Kristin Myers discuss findings from the KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor.

  • Escape from Covid: South Africa's luxury 'Blue Train'

    In South Africa, a luxury railway route links coastal Cape Town with the interior capital city Pretoria. The trip, completed across two days aboard the so called 'Blue Train', is renowned for its opulence and 5-star service. Previously, it was primarily accessible to overseas tourists. But now, after significantly lowering the prices, more South Africans have been taking the trip, after international tourism declined due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Why Pfizer Is Still a Top Stock for 2021

    Despite the successes of the past few months, including the release and rapid distribution of the company's COVID vaccine and impressive growth in its other therapeutics, Pfizer has fallen off its all-time high of $42.60 a share on Dec. 8 and into a very attractive valuation. Pfizer is one of the four iconic leaders of American pharmaceuticals, along with Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Bristol Myers Squibb. Since its founding in 1849, Pfizer's 170-year-plus journey has included the development of several breakthrough drugs that have succeeded not just domestically, but internationally as well.

  • Will the Fed Cap Bond Yields? Not With Stocks Still Near Peaks.

    Shares slide as the central bank’s sanguine stance disappoints investors. Are we witnessing a crude form of Modern Monetary Theory?

  • White House says Americans 'should take whatever vaccine they have access to' after Detroit mayor rejects J&J shots

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said Americans should take any one of three approved COVID-19 vaccines after she was asked about Detroit’s mayor rejecting thousands of doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. "There are three approved vaccines from the FDA. They all are safe. They are effective. They prevent severe disease and death," Psaki told reporters during a briefing. Everyone "should take whatever vaccine they have access to," she added.

  • U.S. added 379,000 jobs in February as unemployment rate ticks down to 6.2%

    According to the latest jobs report from the Labor Department, the U.S. added 379,000 new jobs in February, and the unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 6.2%. Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick joined CBSN to discuss.

  • UK's Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital, Buckingham Palace says

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been transferred back to a private hospital after successfully undergoing a procedure to treat a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who has been hospitalised for more than two weeks, was moved to a London hospital with a specialist cardiac centre on Monday for treatment for a pre-existing heart issue. The Palace said he had now returned the private King Edward VII’s Hospital where he was first admitted for treatment for an unspecified but non-COVID related infection.

  • Giants cut WR Golden Tate, LB Dave Mayo in salary cap moves

    The New York Giants have cut Golden Tate in a move that clears $6.1 million in salary cap space and says goodbye to a wide receiver who never panned out after signing a $37 million contract as a free agent in 2019. The 32-year-old Tate confirmed the move in a tweet in which he thanked the organization for its professionalism, told his former teammates to win the NFC East next season, and thanked the New York City metropolitan area fans for their support. Tate had some problems with the Giants.

  • White House says Microsoft email hackers have 'large number of victims'

    The hackers behind the powerful set of digital intrusion tools exposed this week have racked up a worrying number of victims, the White House said Friday, the latest indication that the cyber espionage campaign targeting Microsoft Corp's Exchange email software poses a serious threat. "This is a significant vulnerability that could have far reaching impacts," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. Wielding tools that exploited four previously unknown vulnerabilities, the allegedly Chinese group that Microsoft dubs "Hafnium" has been breaking into email servers since January, remotely and silently siphoning information from their inboxes without having to send a single malicious email or rogue attachment.

  • Is Capital One (COF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Former Cathay flight attendant makes ends meet

    This former flight attendant now runs a flower businessLocation: Hong KongErica Chan's dream job as a flight attendant was taken awayafter her company Cathay Pacific laid off over 5,000 staff(SOUNDBITE) (English) 35-YEAR-OLD HONG KONG FLOWER BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR AND FORMER CATHAY PACIFIC FLIGHT ATTENDANT, ERICA CHAN, SAYING:"After 12 years, a lot of difference. I learned a lot from the (airline industry), I learned a lot from my colleagues. I remember the first day when I got the interview, the interviewer asked me, why I want to be a flight attendant. I told them I want to broaden my mind, I want to meet people from different countries, different cultures. I want to see the world. Yeah, I made it. I got what I wanted from Cathay."The single mother now owns a full-time business selling custom-made bouquets(SOUNDBITE) (English) 35-YEAR-OLD HONG KONG FLOWER BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR AND FORMER CATHAY PACIFIC FLIGHT ATTENDANT, ERICA CHAN, SAYING:"Working as in, working here is like my own business. I'm building my own brand. I'm not working for anybody, but I'm working for myself. And people come here to buy my flowers, because they think this is pretty. And when they collect the flowers, I can see their face, they are so happy, then I'll feel very good."

  • Women who lost mother in NY nursing home call for Cuomo removal

    Haydee Pabey and Aida Pabey, women who lost their mom in New York nursing home, seek justice on 'Fox & Friends First.'

  • Former aide says Andrew Cuomo is a 'textbook abuser' in first televised interview detailing her allegations

    "I wasn't laughing, and he wasn't laughing," Charlotte Bennett said in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's assertion that he was just being "playful."

  • US experts warn new Covid variants and states reopening may lead to fourth wave

    Cases could plateau at a point equivalent to summer 2020 peak, while vaccines have reached relatively few people People make their way to Pink’s Hot Dogs on the reopening day of the iconic Los Angeles restaurant on 1 March 2021 in California. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images Public health experts encouraged Americans to continue social distancing and wearing masks at a potentially critical inflection point in the pandemic – one in which highly effective vaccines could provide relief, but fervor to reopen public life could unintentionally spread new Covid-19 variants. The warnings come the same week Texas and Mississippi flung open the doors to normal social life in their states. Coronavirus cases have declined across much of the United States since mid-January, a point when the peak of the third wave saw upwards of 4,000 Covid-19 deaths a day. However, cases remain “extremely high” according to data watchers, and could plateau at a point equivalent to the peak of summer 2020. “Everybody’s focused on the big declines in the number of cases, pretending the plateau is not really substantive, and oblivious to the impact of B117,” a highly transmissible variant first identified in the UK, said Dr Peter Hotez, a vaccine researchers and dean for the national school of tropical medicine at College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. The potential plateau, highly transmissible new variants, and decision to reopen when vaccines have reached relatively few people “has all the makings of a fourth wave, and gives me a lot of pause for concern,” said Hotez. On Wednesday, following a crippling winter ice storm Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, ended all pandemic restrictions and opened the state “100%”. The Republican governor of Mississippi soon followed suit, and lifted mask mandates on all activities except schools and large arenas. Just 16.3% of the US population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, or roughly 54 million people according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In Texas, vaccines have reached just 13.6% of the population. NEW: Issuing an executive order to lift the mask mandate and open Texas to 100 percent. pic.twitter.com/P4UywmWeuN— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021 The moves prompted immediate outcry. Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, called lifting pandemic restrictions a “systemwide state leadership failure”, while Joe Biden called the decision “Neanderthal thinking”. Nevertheless, intense pressure to reopen businesses has also led many Democratic-led cities and states to begin tiptoeing toward reopening. Massachusetts ended capacity limits in restaurants, though social distancing remains in place, and allowed live music to resume. New York City is expected to reopen movie theaters this Friday with restrictions. Because New York City is a leading Hollywood market, the move is likely to pressure Los Angeles to do the same. And San Francisco reopened aquariums, fitness centers, indoor dining and museums this week. The changes happened even as the CDC director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, warned reopening too quickly could threaten “the hard-earned ground we have gained”. Hotez said people should know, “The message is: vaccines are here, just hang on.” That message was echoed by the CDC, which in draft guidelines this week said fully vaccinated Americans could gather in small groups without masks, while continuing to wear masks and social distance in public. At the same time, a series of reports from the CDC this week highlighted the ongoing dangers of Covid-19. One CDC report tracked the travel of one of the first patients diagnosed with the B117 variants in the US – and the variant’s ability to spread even with restrictions in place. The patient in question traveled to the UK for the holidays, encountered a sick relative at a family gathering on Christmas Eve, and developed mild Covid-like symptoms immediately before taking a transatlantic flight back to Dallas, Texas. A few days before the flight, the patient tested negative for Covid-19, but used a low-specificity antigen test. Once the patient arrived in Dallas, they drove eight hours across the state; stopped five times for food, gas and groceries; they arrived home with worse symptoms, and eventually tested positive for the B117 variant of Covid-19. In another report issued by the CDC this week, the agency found the rate of Covid-19 among children in Mississippi was probably 10 times worse than the number of reported cases, and had infected perhaps as many as one in six children by last September. A third report highlighted the association between restaurant dining, mask mandates and Covid-19 transmission. The agency found mask mandates drove down transmission and death rates, while any on-premises restaurant dining tended to drive up transmission and death rates. To stop the spread of Covid-19 entirely, a nuanced concept called “herd immunity”, scientists believe the US would need to vaccinate the vast majority of adults. Even if vaccine manufacturers are able to produce enough doses to reach all American adults by the end of May, as Biden has promised, vaccine hesitancy, poor distribution and logistical barriers could still derail the immunization campaign.

  • Meet Alteryx, A Big Data Analytics Competitor To Palantir

    In one of 2020's most anticipated IPOs, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September via a direct listing. Shares of Palantir opened for trading at $10 and now trade around $25. Since the IPO, the company has become a perennial favorite of retail traders; Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NASDAQ: ARKK); and investors looking for the next big name in software growth stocks. Palantir's Business: For readers unfamiliar, Palantir builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company is known for Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors. Palantir Gotham enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. The company also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data. Foundry also allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Competitor Alteryx: Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations and others. Like Palantir, Alteryx’s software serves a wide variety of companies in the private sector, including, but not limited to financial services; health care; retail; transportation and logistics; oil and gas; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; and other industries. Alteryx Financials: Much like Palantir, Alteryx generates its revenue from the sale of subscription-based software platforms. In the fourth quarter, Alteryx earned $24.36 million. This represents a 152.87% sequential increase. Alteryx also posted a total of $160.53 million in sales, a 23.75% increase overthe third quarter. Alteryx earned $9.63 million, and sales totaled $129.72 million in the third quarter. Even amid this sales growth, shares of Alteryx have been obliterated over the last month. More on that later. Alteryx trades at an average volume of 1.57 million shares per session over the past 100 days. All this to say, if you’re looking for a quick-mover, Alteryx isn't it, outside of landing a major contract. AYX, PLTR Stock: Prospective Palantir and Alteryx investors should take note of some significant volatility in terms of recent price action. Palantir and Alteryx are both well off their all-time and 52-week highs. Palantir saw its stock drop to $8.90 shortly after its IPO and spike to $45 off heavy volume in January. At the time of publication, shares of Palantir were trading around $25. Catalysts for the recent hit in share price include a less-than-well-received fourth-quarter earnings report and the post-lockup period in February. Alteryx has a 52-week range of $75.17 to $185.75, a 50-day moving average of $119.22, and currently trades around $87. It’s worth noting shares of several technology companies are trading lower amid market weakness, so Palantir and Alteryx are not alone in the downtrend. A rise in treasury yields has weighed on markets and impacted the outlook for high-growth sectors such as technology, and few of the sector's names have been spared. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThinking About Buying Stock In Disney, Ford, GM Or AMD?We Asked 1,000 Readers Why They Invested In Tesla, Nio, Li Auto And Xpeng© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • All 18 'American Idol' winners, ranked from least to most successful

    With the 19th season of "American Idol" under way, it's time for a look back on previous winners - and see how many actually became American idols.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports