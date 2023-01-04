Tokyo Gas Nears $4.6 Billion Deal to Buy US Firm: Reuters

1
Stephen Stapczynski
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Gas Co. is in advanced talks to buy US natural gas producer Rockcliff Energy in a deal worth about $4.6 billion, including debt, Reuters reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A unit of Tokyo Gas would purchase Rockcliff from private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter. Houston-based TG Natural Resources, which is primarily owned by the Japanese company, will announce the all-cash deal this month, Reuters said.

This is the latest move by an Asian firm to secure natural gas supply amid the global energy crisis. Tokyo Gas purchases liquefied natural gas from the US, and securing a producer like Rockcliff gives it exposure to upstream prices.

Tokyo Gas wasn’t immediately available for comment. The company’s shares dropped as much as 4.3%, the most since Sept. 29, after the report. Rockcliff didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Japan’s government is reevaluating how it can enhance energy security in the face of a fuel crunch at home. US gas is attractive to Japanese importers, who want flexible supply that can be shipped to either Asia or Europe depending on prices and demand.

Inpex Corp., Japan’s top gas explorer, inked a deal last month to procure LNG from a US project for 20 years. Jera Co., Japan’s top power producer, bought a $2.5 billion stake in a US LNG exporter in 2021.

Bloomberg reported last year that Rockcliff was weighing its possible sale worth $4 billion or more. Founded in 2015, the company pumps the daily equivalent of more than 1 billion cubic feet of gas from the Haynesville Shale in East Texas.

--With assistance from Shoko Oda and Dan Murtaugh.

(Updates with details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • AMD Will Hold 1 Key Advantage Over Intel for Much of 2023

    While Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is facing challenges in the PC CPU market, with weak demand for PCs and tough competition from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) hurting sales, the server CPU market is a different story. Intel has long dominated this lucrative market, but the company has faced severe execution problems over the past couple of years. Intel is finally set to launch its heavily delayed Sapphire Rapids server CPUs in January, but the product line is so late that it's unlikely to dramatically change the balance of power in the server CPU market.

  • Oil Steadies After Tumbling on Worsening Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a miserable start to the trading year as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by predictions for a US recession, milder winter weather, and China’s struggles with Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerWest Texas Intermediate held near $77 a barrel after sinking 4.2% on Tuesday in

  • Investing Novices Are Calling the Shots for $4 Trillion at US Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada selects directors to oversee its public pension funds for their financial expertise and pays some six-figure salaries. In the Netherlands, board members must obtain approval from the central bank.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerIn the US, a lineup of unpaid union-backed reps, retirees and political appointees are the

  • Asia Stocks Mixed, Treasuries Steady After Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia were mixed Wednesday after a decline in US stocks and the price of oil signaled unease about the dimming outlook for the global economy. Treasuries, the dollar and the yen all stabilized after rallying Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerStocks in Australia advanced while a benchmark of Japanese shares fel

  • Quitting, choking, cowardly Colts can't go away fast enough | Opinion

    These Colts in a snapshot: Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux making snow angels as Nick Foles convulses in pain nearby. Team has no pride, honor or courage.

  • Argentina extends maturities of $16.8 billion debt to ease payment crunch

    Argentina's economy ministry said Tuesday it managed to extend the maturities of around 3 trillion pesos ($16.8 billion) in debt following a debt swap that saw a lot of interest from banking entities. The swap involved 1.1 trillion pesos of debt due in January, 1.2 trillion due in February and 2 trillion pesos due in March, with amortizations of 0.39 trillion pesos, 0.42 trillion and 0.6 trillion pesos, respectively. This is the third swap operation during the tenure of Economy Minister Sergio Massa amid a severe economic slump fueled by high inflation estimated to have hit around 100% in 2022.

  • Exclusive-Tokyo Gas unit nears $4.6 billion deal to buy U.S. natgas producer -sources

    (Reuters) -A unit of Tokyo Gas Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy U.S. natural gas producer Rockcliff Energy from private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners for about $4.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The all-cash deal with Houston-based TG Natural Resources, which is 70% owned by the Japanese energy firm, is set to be announced this month, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential. Castleton Commodities International (CCI) owns the rest of TG Natural Resources.

  • Controversial SAFE-T Act takes effect in Illinois minus key provision stayed by judge

    The controversial SAFE-T Act took effect in Illinois on Sunday despite a key provision, eliminating cashless bail, being put on hold by a court on Saturday night.

  • Apple’s Slide Topples Last Stock in $2 Trillion Club

    (Bloomberg) -- A steady slide in Apple Inc. shares pushed the iPhone maker’s market value below $2 trillion, the latest casualty in the tech stock rout. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerApple fell 3.7% on Tuesday, closing at its lowest since June 2021 as concerns about iPhone supply in the important holiday quarter mount and investors lose

  • US Stock Laggards of 2022 Set to Jump in First New Year Session

    (Bloomberg) -- The US stock market’s biggest underperformers in 2022 made a brisk start to the new year, with some shares that suffered losses of more than 80% leading gains.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBeaten-down technology shares, retail trader favorites and stocks exposed to cryptocurrencies all jumped in trading before the market o

  • Russian commanders 'must be punished for treason' over deadly Ukrainian Himars attack

    Politicians inside Russia have said commanders should be punished for failing to protect their soldiers in a devastating New Year's Himars attack as anger grows over one of the deadliest single strikes of the war.

  • China's holiday home sales rise 27.1% y/y - private survey

    Chinese new-home sales rose more than 20% year-on-year over the three-day New Year holiday starting from Dec. 31, due to promotions, support policies taking effect and the gradual release of pent-up demand after high COVID-19 cases. Among 22 cities selected by the China Index Academy, the average daily floor area of homes sold rose 27.1% from last year's holiday season. The firm also said major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai saw a rise in sales compared with last year's New Year holiday but sentiment remained at low level in most small cities.

  • Mexico Expects State Oil Giant Pemex to Pay Its Debt Without Help

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Finance Ministry expects Petroleos Mexicanos to pay debt coming due in the first quarter without government help, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerAfter providing the oil company with financial support in recent years, the Finance Ministry now wants Pemex to foot th

  • Russia’s Basic Errors Jeopardize Its Ukraine Forces, Military Analysts Say

    Cellphone use and the storage of ammunition near troops are called indicative of poor operational discipline.

  • Steelers still alive after last-minute 16-13 win over Ravens

    Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Outlook Therapeutics...

  • Nvidia, Foxconn Partner on Electric Vehicles

    Graphics chip maker Nvidia is partnering with electronics-component maker Foxconn Technology Group on electric vehicles, as both tech companies continue to push into the booming market. The two companies on Tuesday announced the partnership, where Foxconn, a contract manufacturer best known for its work on Apple products, would produce electronic control units based on Nvidia’s Drive Orin system-on-a-chip, the central computer for intelligent vehicles. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said that its manufactured electric vehicles will use Nvidia’s electronic control units and sensors that enable highly automated driving.

  • Rockets at Pelicans: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

    With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson sidelined for New Orleans, CJ McCollum will be asked to pick up the slack versus Jalen Green and the Rockets on Wednesday night.

  • Blackstone offers backstop to lure University of California in redemption-stricken REIT

    (Reuters) -Blackstone Inc on Tuesday said it had secured a $4 billion investment from the University of California in its unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) that has been plagued by investor redemptions, after the private equity firm committed $1 billion to backstop the university's returns in the fund. In an unprecedented move, Blackstone exercised its right in November to limit redemptions in the $69 billion BREIT after it received investor requests for redemptions exceeding 5% of the fund's net asset value. While the BREIT's returns have remained robust -- it gained 8.4% net of fees in 2022 versus a 26% decline to the publicly traded Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Total Return Index -- Blackstone has been seeking to convince investors that such outperformance will continue given a rise in interest rates that is weighing on large swathes of the real estate sector.

  • 'Losing' strategy: Abortion groups on left and right blast Trump for blaming midterm losses of pro-lifers

    Pro-life and pro-choice groups blasted former President Trump as "out of line" and "comical" for blaming 2022 midterm election losses on pro-life candidates.