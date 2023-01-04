Tokyo Gas Nears $4.6 Billion Deal to Buy US Firm: Reuters

(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Gas Co. is in advanced talks to buy US natural gas producer Rockcliff Energy in a deal worth about $4.6 billion, including debt, Reuters reported.

A unit of Tokyo Gas would purchase Rockcliff from private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter. Houston-based TG Natural Resources, which is primarily owned by the Japanese company, will announce the all-cash deal this month, Reuters said.

This is the latest move by an Asian firm to secure natural gas supply amid the global energy crisis. Tokyo Gas purchases liquefied natural gas from the US, and securing a producer like Rockcliff gives it exposure to upstream prices.

Tokyo Gas wasn’t immediately available for comment. The company’s shares dropped as much as 4.3%, the most since Sept. 29, after the report. Rockcliff didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Japan’s government is reevaluating how it can enhance energy security in the face of a fuel crunch at home. US gas is attractive to Japanese importers, who want flexible supply that can be shipped to either Asia or Europe depending on prices and demand.

Inpex Corp., Japan’s top gas explorer, inked a deal last month to procure LNG from a US project for 20 years. Jera Co., Japan’s top power producer, bought a $2.5 billion stake in a US LNG exporter in 2021.

Bloomberg reported last year that Rockcliff was weighing its possible sale worth $4 billion or more. Founded in 2015, the company pumps the daily equivalent of more than 1 billion cubic feet of gas from the Haynesville Shale in East Texas.

