Tokyo sets another virus record days after Olympics begin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo reported 3,177 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting an all-time high and exceeding 3,000 for the first time days after the start of the Olympics.

The new cases exceeded the earlier record of 2,848 set the previous day and brought the total for the Japanese capital to 206,745 since the pandemic began early last year.

Tokyo has been under a fourth state of emergency since July 12 ahead of the Olympics, which began last Friday despite widespread public opposition and concern that they could further worsen the outbreak.

Experts say Tokyo’s surge is being propelled by the new, more contagious delta variant of the virus.

Nationwide, Japan reported 7,630 cases on Tuesday for a total of 882,823.

Japan has kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries. Its seven-day rolling average of cases is about 3.57 per 100,000 people, compared to 2.76 in India, 17.3 in the United States and 53.1 in Britain, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier Wednesday, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged younger people to cooperate with measures to bring down the number of infections and get vaccinated, saying their activities are key to slowing the surge during the Olympics.

Koike noted that the majority of the elderly have been fully vaccinated and infections among them have largely decreased, while mostly unvaccinated younger people are now dominating new cases.

“Younger people’s activity holds the key (to slowing the infections), and we need your cooperation,” Koike said. “Please make sure to avoid nonessential outings and observe basic anti-infection measures, and I would like younger people to get vaccinated.”

As of Tuesday, 25.5% of the Japanese population has been fully vaccinated. The percentage of the elderly who are fully vaccinated is 68.2%, or 36 million people.

Vaccination prospects for younger people have improved, and some can get their shots organized by work places and colleges, while others still wait based on seniority. But there are also concerns over hesitancy among the young, with surveys showing many have doubts, in part due to false rumors about side effects.

Younger people have been blamed for roaming downtown areas after the requested closing hours for eateries and stores and spreading the virus. The state of emergency, which is to continue through the Olympics, mainly focuses on requiring establishments to stop serving alcohol and shorten their hours. Measures for the public are only requests and are increasingly ignored.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has also urged people to avoid nonessential outings and says there is no need to consider a suspension of the Games, which are being held with no fans in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures — Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

The governors of the three areas, alarmed by Tokyo’s surging cases, said on Wednesday they plan to ask Suga to place their prefectures under the state of emergency too.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Calif. to require vaccinations for state workers

    California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly, tightening restrictions in an effort to slow rising coronavirus infections. (July 26)

  • Tokyo 2020 Olympics Medal Table

    After five years of waiting, 1,017 medals will be awarded at the Tokyo Olympics for 339 unique sporting events.

  • Tokyo reports highest daily COVID-19 infections during Olympics

    Japan’s capital reported over 2,800 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, more than double its case count this time last week and its highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

  • Olympic host Tokyo hits record 2,848 COVID-19 cases, seeks more hospital beds

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo's 2,848 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday were the Olympic host city's highest since the pandemic began, officials said, as media reported that authorities had asked hospitals to prepare more beds for patients as the Delta variant drives the surge. The rise in cases threatens to further erode support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose ratings have slid to their lowest level since he took office last September, in large part because of his haphazard handling of the pandemic. "Refrain from going out unnecessarily and I want you to watch the Olympics and Paralympics on TV," said Suga addresing the citizens after a meeting of ministers overseeing the coronavirus response convened.

  • Tokyo hits record COVID-19 cases with Olympics underway

    Tokyo's Metropolitan Government reported at least 2,848 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the Japanese city's highest case count since the pandemic began, Reuters reports.The big picture: Rising coronavirus cases — largely driven by the highly contagious Delta variant — come as hundreds of athletes, staffers, officials and members of the media have descended on Olympic host city Tokyo for the year-delayed Games.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • This Family Is Leaving Texas Because of Anti-Trans Bills

    Courtesy Camille ReyLeon Rey, a transgender boy from Texas, has a farewell message for Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican legislators seeking to pass a raft of bans and restrictions aimed at trans youth in the state. “If these laws were passed before I came out as transgender, I probably would not love myself and might not be alive,” Leon told The Daily Beast, via his mother Camille. “Sometimes, when people don’t love themselves, they kill themselves.”Leon is determined to live a happy, full

  • Weightlifter Diaz gets 1st Philippines gold, no China sweep

    Hidilyn Diaz became the first Olympic gold medalist from the Philippines on Monday, winning the women’s 55-kilogram category to stop China's bid for a perfect Tokyo Games in weightlifting. At her fourth Olympic Games, Diaz overtook Liao Qiuyun of China on her last lift in the clean and jerk to win with a total 224 kilograms.

  • Olympics-Athletics-Seeing's not believing - how doping has tainted athletics

    There are a few worthy contenders for the "dirtiest race in history" title but the 2012 Olympic women's 1,500 metres probably takes the gold medal for not only the brazen nature of the cheating, but the sheer depth of it. Athletics is by no means the only Olympic sport to be badly hit by doping cases over the last few decades but due to its premier profile and multiplied by the huge scale of Russian doping and evasion, it has endured a grim time. It is somewhat laughable that no East German ever failed a test at the Games, that Ben Johnson, winner of a drug-fuelled 100 metres, was the only athlete to officially fail one in 1988 and that only four, none of them medallists, were caught in 1992.

  • Olympics-Weightlifting-Diaz wins first ever Olympic gold for Philippines

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz became her country's first ever Olympic gold medallist on Monday, winning the women's 55 kg category for weightlifting at Tokyo 2020. In her fourth Olympics, the 30-year-old lifted a combined weight of 224 kg, an Olympic record. "I am 30 years old and I thought it would be like going down, my performance, but I was shocked I was able to do it," Diaz said in a post-match interview.

  • Olympic air rifles turning heads with futuristic looks

    Admit it: Hearing about air rifle at the Olympics conjures up images of athletes firing wooden-stocked, pump-action BB guns at ominous cowboys and targets that spin when hit. The guns used in the air rifle events at the Tokyo Olympics are the most precise implements at the Games, elaborately designed hardware firing wadcutter pellets within millimeters of a target 10 meters away. “Really, what they are is just air rifles that are a regular 1.77-caliber that shoot lead pellets with compressed air,” USA Shooting national rifle coach Dan Durben said.

  • Why Vaccinated People Are Getting ‘Breakthrough’ Infections

    When a vaccinated person is exposed to Delta, their body has a much bigger job ahead to fight off the virus.

  • The world's most dominant table tennis nation finally takes a loss

    Before its loss in Monday's mixed-doubles final, China had claimed every Olympic table tennis gold medal since 2008.

  • Former President Barack Obama becomes minority owner in NBA Africa

    The NBA is adding a big name to its African initiative.

  • Los Angeles Mandates Vaccines or Weekly COVID Tests for All City Employees

    All employees of the city of Los Angeles will be required to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests, Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez announced Tuesday. Details about implementing the mandate are still being finalized, but departments of city government have until Aug. 13 to issue a report about how many of their employees have received a vaccine. "The fourth wave is here, and the choice for Angelenos couldn’t be clearer: Get vaccinated or ge

  • If You Know Scotch, You Know No Collection Is Complete Without These 16 Bottles

    Whether you have it on the rocks, neat, or in a cocktail, these are not to be missed.

  • Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz Get Heckled off the Stage While Defending Capitol Rioters

    Greene has been publicly harassing people she opposes for years. On Tuesday, the tables were turned

  • Here's what could happen to the Trump Organization now

    Since Donald Trump won the 2016 election, his namesake company has appeared to be running in place. The Trump Organization hasn't opened a new property since its (now shuttered) Vancouver hotel in February 2017. Its biggest plans for expansion - two new lower-cost hotel chains aimed at Trump-friendly states - were canceled in 2019. Trump had left his adult sons Eric and Donald Jr. in charge, along with now-indicted executive Allen Weisselberg. They appeared to be simply trying to hold Trump's od

  • Twitter Users Dunk On George P. Bush After 'Humiliating' Trump Snub

    He kissed up to Trump only for the former president to endorse his rival.

  • A Capitol Police Officer Slammed His Fist on the Table While Addressing January 6-Denying Congressmen

    Meanwhile, other officers' testimony suggested that what happened that day was not all random.

  • Trump-backed candidate loses in Texas special election

    State Rep. Jake Ellzey will head to Congress after defeating Trump-endorsed Susan Wright in a runoff featuring two GOP candidates.